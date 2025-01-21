For More Flavorful Fried Pork Chops, Reach For One Crunchy Snack
Pork chops are a famously tasty cut of meat. Whether grilled, seared, or baked, paired with classic apple sauce or served straight up, they've got a devoted following, for good reason. But there's a way to seriously level up your pork chop game with a crunchy snack you may not have considered. Next time you plan to put this protein on the menu, grab a bag of good old fashioned chips.
Many recipes recommend giving your pork chops a crunchy coating using everything from classic or panko breadcrumbs to a box of old school pre-seasoned Shake 'n Bake, but this tip will actually shake things up when it comes time to cook. There are so many uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, but when crushed up and used as a coating for your chops, they bring saltiness and major texture — not to mention a variety of already concocted flavors.
Try barbecue chips for a tangy, smoky-sweet dish that calls to mind a pulled pork sandwich, or salt and vinegar for a pork dish with a little pucker power. Tortilla chips work, too — go with Nacho Cheese Doritos for that sharp cheesy taste, or even Cool Ranch for an herbaceous, onion-y twist. Pick up some Hot Cheetos (a close enough cousin of the chip) if you crave a kick. The only limit here is the length of your store's snack aisle and your imagination — and the process couldn't be simpler.
Making your potato chip pork chop magic
You can either crush your chips by hand, use a rolling pin to smash them through a bag, or — if you prefer a finer, more powdery crush — give them a whiz in a food processor. If your choice of chip doesn't have quite enough flavor or you'd prefer to customize further, you can also add spices or dried herbs into the mix.
Once you've got your crumbs, the method is no different than how you would approach the breading and frying of any other item. Start with a dredge in flour (a step that actually does make a difference), then in beaten egg, followed by a generous coating of chips on both sides. From there, fry in hot oil or butter (or even both) for about four to six minutes, flipping halfway through (you can also follow an easy step to ensure they won't curl in the pan). You can also bake these chops at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes, flipping halfway through, or use an air fryer at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 12 minutes.
Once you have this tasty new iteration of this classic dinner staple, you can serve them with a sauce like pesto as a main dish, or slice them up for sandwiches or wraps that pack a serious crunch factor. But no matter how you opt to enjoy these elevated pork chops, you'll never look at a bag of chips the same way.