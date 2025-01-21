For More Flavorful Fried Pork Chops, Reach For One Crunchy Snack

Pork chops are a famously tasty cut of meat. Whether grilled, seared, or baked, paired with classic apple sauce or served straight up, they've got a devoted following, for good reason. But there's a way to seriously level up your pork chop game with a crunchy snack you may not have considered. Next time you plan to put this protein on the menu, grab a bag of good old fashioned chips.

Many recipes recommend giving your pork chops a crunchy coating using everything from classic or panko breadcrumbs to a box of old school pre-seasoned Shake 'n Bake, but this tip will actually shake things up when it comes time to cook. There are so many uses for potato chips that transcend snacking, but when crushed up and used as a coating for your chops, they bring saltiness and major texture — not to mention a variety of already concocted flavors.

Try barbecue chips for a tangy, smoky-sweet dish that calls to mind a pulled pork sandwich, or salt and vinegar for a pork dish with a little pucker power. Tortilla chips work, too — go with Nacho Cheese Doritos for that sharp cheesy taste, or even Cool Ranch for an herbaceous, onion-y twist. Pick up some Hot Cheetos (a close enough cousin of the chip) if you crave a kick. The only limit here is the length of your store's snack aisle and your imagination — and the process couldn't be simpler.