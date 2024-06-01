Anthony Bourdain's All-Time Favorite Paris Restaurant

The late, great Anthony Bourdain's immense curiosity about food cultures around the world means that many travelers seek to emulate his approach to travel. And while that can mean heeding his advice (for example, talking with locals and going off the beaten track), it can also mean just following in his footsteps and visiting the spots that the famed chef recommended.

And if you're in Paris, Bourdain's top recommendation might just be Le Dôme Café (sometimes simply called Le Dôme), located in the city's 14th arrondissement, in a district known as Montparnasse. Bourdain visited Paris three times for his shows: Twice during his Travel Channel series "No Reservations," and again on his later Travel Channel show "The Layover." And he had seriously high praise for this seafood restaurant. On "The Layover," Bourdain said of the restaurant's enormous shellfish tower, "If there are two things you do in Paris — two, two — this is one of them." (It's not actually clear what Bourdain's other recommendation is here: Some have suggested the Eiffel Tower, although that's unlikely, since Bourdain was fairly dismissive of such tourist attractions in that episode.)

On that shellfish tower was a combination of oysters, whelks, crab, shrimp, and more — and Bourdain warned you'll get your hands messy cracking them all open. But Bourdain suggested that the seafood tower isn't the only draw at Le Dôme: He appreciated the history of the restaurant, which opened in 1898 and drew well-known artists and writers from Pablo Picasso to Ernest Hemingway.