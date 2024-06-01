Anthony Bourdain's All-Time Favorite Paris Restaurant
The late, great Anthony Bourdain's immense curiosity about food cultures around the world means that many travelers seek to emulate his approach to travel. And while that can mean heeding his advice (for example, talking with locals and going off the beaten track), it can also mean just following in his footsteps and visiting the spots that the famed chef recommended.
And if you're in Paris, Bourdain's top recommendation might just be Le Dôme Café (sometimes simply called Le Dôme), located in the city's 14th arrondissement, in a district known as Montparnasse. Bourdain visited Paris three times for his shows: Twice during his Travel Channel series "No Reservations," and again on his later Travel Channel show "The Layover." And he had seriously high praise for this seafood restaurant. On "The Layover," Bourdain said of the restaurant's enormous shellfish tower, "If there are two things you do in Paris — two, two — this is one of them." (It's not actually clear what Bourdain's other recommendation is here: Some have suggested the Eiffel Tower, although that's unlikely, since Bourdain was fairly dismissive of such tourist attractions in that episode.)
On that shellfish tower was a combination of oysters, whelks, crab, shrimp, and more — and Bourdain warned you'll get your hands messy cracking them all open. But Bourdain suggested that the seafood tower isn't the only draw at Le Dôme: He appreciated the history of the restaurant, which opened in 1898 and drew well-known artists and writers from Pablo Picasso to Ernest Hemingway.
What to expect at Le Dôme
While Le Dôme may have been a more casual spot where artists could afford to hang out in the past, it's morphed into a more upscale place in recent decades, especially since a makeover in the '80s. That said, it has still retained its classic art déco design with plenty of wood paneling, while getting upgraded with fancy fixtures like chandeliers and gold leaf on the ceiling. Expect a classic Parisian brasserie vibe, with white tablecloths and jazz and servers in suits; there are ample streetside tables, too.
If you plan to follow in Anthony Bourdain's footsteps, be prepared to spend: The cheapest seafood platter at Le Dôme nowadays will set you back 50 € (about $54), and other platters go for much more, including one for over 200 €. Otherwise, you can opt for other dishes from the menu, which changes daily. For something classic, consider the bouillabaisse (fish stew) or sole meunière, a dish of pan-fried fish in a lemony butter sauce — these items should always be on the menu. While the menu predominantly consists of seafood dishes (and the fish typically comes fresh from Normandy each day), it's not exclusively so: Options like foie gras, lamb, and veal may crop up depending on the day. Notably, the restaurant is now helmed by an accomplished Japanese chef, Yoshihiko Miura, adding a few unique touches to the classically French menu.
Bourdain's other favorite places in Paris
With three episodes of his shows filmed in Paris, Anthony Bourdain unsurprisingly has a long list of hot tips for eating in the city. And while it's not clear which are his absolute favorites, it's probably safe to assume he wouldn't feature them on TV if he felt they were mediocre.
In the Paris episode of "The Layover," Bourdain put forward a bunch of recommendations beyond the brasserie vibe of Le Dôme. Another of his hot tips for a more classic take on French cuisine is Bistrot Paul Bert, with staples like beef tartare and terrine on the menu. For a coffee to start the day, he recommended traditional Parisian cafe Le Pure. To stock up on fresh charcuterie, cheese, and bread, he also highlighted rue Montorgueil, a market street in the second arrondissement. Then for a classic French bakery, he headed to Du Pain et Des Idées, known for its "pain des amis," a crusty, slightly smoky bread. Finally, to break away from French cuisine, he also raved about Kurdish-style kebabs at a no-fuss, grab-and-go place named Urfa Dürüm.
Finally, bear in mind that Bourdain's TV series were filmed over 10 years ago (and closer to 20 for the original "No Reservations"), meaning it's possible that the restaurants he featured have changed, now offer new dishes, or possibly have gone downhill in quality. So don't just follow his lead: Be bold and seek out your own hidden gems, Bourdain-style.