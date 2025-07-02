The Nostalgic Spice Jars With A Cult-Like Following Online

"People of the world, spice up your life." So said the five sages who made up the Spice Girls, a Brit-pop breakout girl group that ruled the 1990s with glitter, spunk, and platform heels. Nearly 30 years on, their spicy directive seems more relevant than ever thanks to one highly prized set of quirky spice containers: The Lenox Spice Village set. The Lenox Spice Village is precisely that; a "village" of house-shaped spice containers painted in theme with the herb or spice they house.

In recent years, this collection of 24 spice containers has had a thrifty, crafty section of the internet in an absolute frenzy. Originally released in 1989, the Lenox Spice Village was sold on a subscription basis. The set was incredibly popular upon its initial release. In following years the collection expanded to include many other household items, including sugar and flour containers, utensils, and trivets. However, the line was discontinued in 1993 due to a slump in sales.

Over the course of the next few decades, the spice set faded into kitsch obscurity. That is, until 2020, when a worldwide pandemic hit and the escapist cottagecore aesthetic took over. Since then, the spice box set has garnered a devoted following, with many combing through thrift shops hoping to find a set. The set was so popular that it was reissued in 2024, and has been quick to sell out ever since. But why, exactly, has this cute, quirky spice rack become so popular in recent years? For those answers, we have to go back to the 1980s.