​​Meet Frizzante, Sparkling Wine's Mellow Cousin

As the weather continues to warm up, you may start looking for something quaffable for your next gathering. Consider a style of wine that is mildly bubbly on the palate, but has distinctly less effervescence than Champagne, prosecco, or cava: frizzante.

First, let's demystify the term Champagne, as opposed to prosecco or cava which are simply about location. Champagne hails from France, whereas prosecco finds its home in Italy and cava in Spain ("cava" actually translates to wine cellar, where these sparkling drinks were originally stored). Next, we can nerd out and talk about bubble strength to distinguish spumante wines (which is essentially a term for Italian sparkling wines) from frizzante. Winemakers measure bubble strength in bars, which is a scale of atmospheric pressure. Spumante wines like Champagne, prosecco, and cava average 5–6 bars, while frizzante wines ring in at about 1.5–2 bars. The resulting frizzante wines are supremely easy to drink, more airy, have a lighter mouthfeel, and usually have less alcohol by volume (ABV) to boot. This makes for a great choice for those being more mindful about alcohol consumption.