11 Ways To Use Club Soda Beyond Beverages

You may think of club soda as an inexpensive base for homemade carbonated drinks, but it can do so much more than just sit in a glass. Club soda's carbonation makes it one of the more versatile items you can keep in your home — it can be used in food, for cleaning, and even to support your health. Club soda is affordable and is usually located near the bottled water or flavored seltzers, or sometimes even in the alcohol section, in the grocery store.

Club soda is one of several different types of carbonated water. Unlike sparkling or mineral water, club soda is artificially carbonated and contains added minerals like sodium. Seltzer water is also artificially carbonated but without any added minerals, although you'll also find plenty of flavored seltzers available. (You can think of it this way: There's sparkling water, then seltzer, then club soda, in order of what's added.) However, among all these drinks, club soda stands out because of its intense carbonation and extra minerals, as well as all the creative ways you can use it beyond beverages.