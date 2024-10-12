Club Soda Is The Secret To Cleaning Your Prized Cast Iron

Every home cook knows that cast iron cookware is a crucial asset to your kitchen. Cast iron pots and pans are extremely durable, great at retaining heat, and can make your food more flavorful. If properly cleaned, stored, and seasoned, a high quality cast iron skillet can last a lifetime. Just don't buy into the common myths about cast iron, like that it can't be washed with soap and water.

That being said, over-scrubbing or soaking your cast iron pan can break down its seasoning, the thin layer of oil baked onto the surface that provides the pan's semi-nonstick properties and helps prevent it from rusting. If that seasoning erodes, you may end up with spots of rust that need to be removed before using the pan again. Even if rust isn't an issue, cooking can be a messy endeavor and it's common for bits of food to stick to a cast iron skillet after use. So how can you properly clean cast iron without eroding the seasoning?

One miracle beverage can help: club soda. Club soda is a truly versatile liquid with so many potential applications in the kitchen, from mixing drinks to removing wine stains to improving fry batter. It's also great for removing rust and crusted-on food from cast iron skillets. To try this trick, add club soda to the pan while it's still hot. Let it soak for a few minutes, then gently work away at the area with a cleaning brush.