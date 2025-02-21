For The Fluffiest Pancakes Ever, Reach For Club Soda

For something as simple as a stack of pancakes, there's an almost endless array of hot tips on how to elevate, and not ruin, them. There are crucial mistakes that are ruining your pancakes, as well as ways to ensure the fluffiest, airiest results. Of course, there are also all sorts of unexpected upgrades for delicious pancakes, like add-ins and homemade sauces.

But for the fluffiest pancakes, one trick you probably haven't yet thought to try is the use of club soda as your pancake batter liquid for extra height and lightness. It sounds unexpected, but baking with the power of carbonated bubbles is an older trick than you might think, born out of necessity during the Great Depression and when war rations limited accessibility to dry goods. The unorthodox use of the soda was popularized in the mid century, when 7-Up cakes and soda-braised meats were a common occurrence in cookbooks of the time.

It turns out, adding club soda to your pancake batter won't even be detectable, and certainly won't add sickly sweet soda flavor. It'll just lend some texture and height to your cakes, as the soda's carbonation works to inject bubbles and therefore space and airiness to the batter, creating lofty, well-risen cakes as they brown up in the pan. It's worth keeping a bottle on hand not just for sipping or cocktails, but doing a bit of magic with your breakfast — you can even use club soda to amp up fried dishes.