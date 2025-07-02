Does Wine Gums Candy Actually Have Wine In It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're an anglophile or you simply get a kick out of British and American cultural variations, comparing something as simple as candy can give you a fascinating peek into another country's lifestyle. While taste preferences differ, some people claim that British candy has more subtle, nuanced flavors, in contrast to the bold intensity of American candy. That being said, to experience the difference, there are several British candies you need to try at least once, including Wine Gums. If you've never heard of this popular, over-a-century-old candy, you might be wondering if you can get a bit of a buzz from eating it. The answer is no. Despite the name, Wine Gums don't contain any wine or alcohol.

Wine Gums, originally created by Maynards Sweets Company, are a fruity, gummy candy with a semi-firm, pastille-like consistency, somewhere along the lines of a gum drop, gummy bear, or fruit snack. The classic candies come in various shapes (including circles, ovals, diamonds, and crowns) and colors (red, green, orange, yellow, white, and black). The official flavors, which are printed on the candies, are the names of various wines/spirits, such as port, sherry, champagne, burgundy, rum, and claret. However, the boozy names are more for fun than actual flavor. While not listed on the package, the perceived tastes have been described as orange, lemon, strawberry, blackcurrant, pineapple, and lime. They are also reported to have a nuanced, less sweet taste than other gummy candies.