Does Wine Gums Candy Actually Have Wine In It?
Whether you're an anglophile or you simply get a kick out of British and American cultural variations, comparing something as simple as candy can give you a fascinating peek into another country's lifestyle. While taste preferences differ, some people claim that British candy has more subtle, nuanced flavors, in contrast to the bold intensity of American candy. That being said, to experience the difference, there are several British candies you need to try at least once, including Wine Gums. If you've never heard of this popular, over-a-century-old candy, you might be wondering if you can get a bit of a buzz from eating it. The answer is no. Despite the name, Wine Gums don't contain any wine or alcohol.
Wine Gums, originally created by Maynards Sweets Company, are a fruity, gummy candy with a semi-firm, pastille-like consistency, somewhere along the lines of a gum drop, gummy bear, or fruit snack. The classic candies come in various shapes (including circles, ovals, diamonds, and crowns) and colors (red, green, orange, yellow, white, and black). The official flavors, which are printed on the candies, are the names of various wines/spirits, such as port, sherry, champagne, burgundy, rum, and claret. However, the boozy names are more for fun than actual flavor. While not listed on the package, the perceived tastes have been described as orange, lemon, strawberry, blackcurrant, pineapple, and lime. They are also reported to have a nuanced, less sweet taste than other gummy candies.
History of Maynards Wine Gums
Maynards Wine Gums are about as classic as you can get for a gummy, gelatin-based candy. The invention of powdered gelatin in the mid-19th century led to the increased manufacturing of gummy candies (including Haribo's iconic Gummy Bears in 1922). After operating a candy shop for several years, Charles Maynard and his brother Tom created the Maynards Sweets Company in 1896 and eventually came out with Wine Gums in 1909.
As for how the idea for the non-alcoholic candies was born, there are multiple theories floating around. One anecdote claims that Wine Gums came about as a way of promoting abstinence from alcohol as a religious virtue, with the non-alcoholic gummies touted as an alternative to the transgression of drinking wine. This speculation is largely based on the Maynard family's purported strict Methodist beliefs. A simpler theory maintains that the confectioners wanted to create a candy that could be enjoyed by adults, hence the subtle, wine-like flavors. No matter why or how they were invented, Maynards Wine Gums have become an immensely popular British candy. They are now owned by global snack company Mondelez International, makers of iconic brands like Cadbury, Oreo, and Ritz.
While Maynards is considered the original, there are other makers of wine gums (like Gustaf's Gumbilees), though the taste and texture can vary. Although difficult to find in U.S. stores, Maynards Wine Gums can be purchased online via Amazon.