The Salty Condiment Martha Stewart Swears By For A Picnic-Worthy Sandwich

Even the most basic sandwiches can be elevated with the perfect condiment. A BLT must have mayo, mustard is key in Reuben sandwiches, and a splash of hot sauce goes a long way in spicing up a grilled cheese. So when kitchen and lifestyle queen Martha Stewart shares a sandwich recipe that highlights a unique condiment, you should definitely pay attention. In her picnic-worthy sandwich, which she posted on Instagram, olive tapenade is the star ingredient; it's spread on toasted ciabatta bread and paired with goat cheese, fresh basil, prosciutto, peppadew peppers, and broccoli rabe that has been sautéed in garlic.

Tapenade, originating from the Provençal region of France, is made from a base of olives, capers, and olive oil. In the 19th century, recipes were more caper-forward and called for the additions of anchovies and tuna. The version we're most familiar with today is heavier on the olives and mostly eschews the fish components. Olive tapenade brings a tangy, briny, and bright flavor to sandwiches, pairing nicely with crusty French bread, baguette, or ciabatta (as Stewart uses) and all kinds of fillings.

Often similar in texture to either pâté or relish, there are many variations of the thick condiment. Sometimes anchovies are still added and other times ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, or parsley are incorporated. Black olives are most commonly used to make tapenade, but any varieties will work, which is why you'll see a wide range of tapenade colors, from dark brown to yellow-green.