The Salty Condiment Martha Stewart Swears By For A Picnic-Worthy Sandwich
Even the most basic sandwiches can be elevated with the perfect condiment. A BLT must have mayo, mustard is key in Reuben sandwiches, and a splash of hot sauce goes a long way in spicing up a grilled cheese. So when kitchen and lifestyle queen Martha Stewart shares a sandwich recipe that highlights a unique condiment, you should definitely pay attention. In her picnic-worthy sandwich, which she posted on Instagram, olive tapenade is the star ingredient; it's spread on toasted ciabatta bread and paired with goat cheese, fresh basil, prosciutto, peppadew peppers, and broccoli rabe that has been sautéed in garlic.
Tapenade, originating from the Provençal region of France, is made from a base of olives, capers, and olive oil. In the 19th century, recipes were more caper-forward and called for the additions of anchovies and tuna. The version we're most familiar with today is heavier on the olives and mostly eschews the fish components. Olive tapenade brings a tangy, briny, and bright flavor to sandwiches, pairing nicely with crusty French bread, baguette, or ciabatta (as Stewart uses) and all kinds of fillings.
Often similar in texture to either pâté or relish, there are many variations of the thick condiment. Sometimes anchovies are still added and other times ingredients like garlic, lemon juice, or parsley are incorporated. Black olives are most commonly used to make tapenade, but any varieties will work, which is why you'll see a wide range of tapenade colors, from dark brown to yellow-green.
How to use olive tapenade in your kitchen
Outside of Martha Stewart's special picnic sandwich, tapenade can be used as a condiment for a variety of other sandwiches. Balance the richness of a creamy grilled cheese with a layer of tangy tapenade. Add it to sandwiches that feature soft, fresh cheeses, like a mozzarella-packed Caprese sandwich, for a salty element. Additionally, olive tapenade could be the secret to making the best tomato sandwich. For another lunchtime staple, Gordon Ramsay even uses tapenade to elevate tuna salad, so it's likely tasty in any sandwiches made from the dish as well. After all, remember that early tapenades actually used tuna. Paninis and meat-heavy Italian sandwiches also work well with the Mediterranean condiment. Vegetarian sandwiches with hummus and fresh vegetables are the perfect candidate for a layer of olive tapenade, too.
Tapenade isn't the most common condiment in American kitchens, so when pairing it with other foods besides sandwiches, consider how you would normally eat olives. Olives are also a tasty addition to pasta dishes, making a generous dollop of tapenade good in pasta sauce. If you're an olive-on-pizza type of person, tapenade might be the perfect topping to elevate a simple slice. Nicely paired with cheese and crackers, it's also perfect for serving on a charcuterie board. Even if you don't make Martha Stewart's picnic-worthy sandwich, olive tapenade is the perfect picnic food to pack for dipping and spreading on crackers, breads, and fresh vegetables.