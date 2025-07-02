This Is The Kind Of Strawberry You're Probably Buying Without Realizing It
For apple pies, Granny Smiths are the standard. For snacking, sweet and crunchy Honeycrisps reign supreme. It appears that every apple has its purpose. And when it comes to making a strawberry shortcake or jam, you head to the market to buy ... strawberries. Unknown to many, there are actually over 600 varieties of strawberries, but 80% of the strawberries we eat are the same variety.
Meet the Monterey strawberry. The most famous strawberry variety of them all is the one you see in every grocery store and market. Yes, it's the most common, but for good reason! This deep red berry is plump, juicy, and has a high sugar content with a touch of tartness. It also has the unmistakable fruity and sweet fragrance associated with strawberries; these berries are related to roses, so the amazing aroma is no surprise.
This variety is easy to grow and loves a lot of sunshine, so it's no surprise that the top two states for producing strawberries are sunny California and Florida. Called a "day-neutral," it produces a large amount of fruit almost year-round in temperate climates.
How to eat the Monterey strawberry
It feels impossible to stop yourself from grabbing one of these red gems straight from the container and plopping it into your mouth. This is no doubt one of the best ways to eat a Monterey strawberry — their perfect sweetness shines when snacked on raw. They're also great for tossing into fruit salads, savory green salads, or adding into simple desserts like strawberries and cream.
The reason we don't put much thought into which strawberry variety we should use for certain recipes is because Monterey can really do it all. Thanks to their firmness and flavor retention, they hold up well in baked goods. Use them in strawberry shortcakes, muffins, galettes, or layered cakes without worrying about them turning too mushy or bland. Because of the levels of natural sugar, this variety can also be cooked down into homemade jams or preserves. These can also be frozen and maintain their flavor, and later be blended into smoothies and juices.
Other strawberry varieties to consider
While Monterey strawberries are a flavorful go-to, there are several other strawberry varieties that you should be aware of. When shopping for strawberries at the grocery store, Albion and Camarosa strawberries may be the easiest to find after Monterey, especially on the West Coast. Similar to Monterey, they have a vibrant red color, firm texture, a large berry size, and strong sweetness. Albion, in particular, is known for its amazing flavor. These varieties are great for snacking on and can be used in all the same ways as Monterey.
For the biggest berries — perfect for dipping in chocolate — use varieties like San Andreas or Royal Royce. If you're looking for something with a more complex flavor, go for Seascape or Sparkle strawberries. These are a little more tart and delicate, and with great flavor that becomes enhanced after cooking, making them perfect for strawberry sauce, compote, jam, and desserts.