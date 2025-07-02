This Is The Kind Of Strawberry You're Probably Buying Without Realizing It

For apple pies, Granny Smiths are the standard. For snacking, sweet and crunchy Honeycrisps reign supreme. It appears that every apple has its purpose. And when it comes to making a strawberry shortcake or jam, you head to the market to buy ... strawberries. Unknown to many, there are actually over 600 varieties of strawberries, but 80% of the strawberries we eat are the same variety.

Meet the Monterey strawberry. The most famous strawberry variety of them all is the one you see in every grocery store and market. Yes, it's the most common, but for good reason! This deep red berry is plump, juicy, and has a high sugar content with a touch of tartness. It also has the unmistakable fruity and sweet fragrance associated with strawberries; these berries are related to roses, so the amazing aroma is no surprise.

This variety is easy to grow and loves a lot of sunshine, so it's no surprise that the top two states for producing strawberries are sunny California and Florida. Called a "day-neutral," it produces a large amount of fruit almost year-round in temperate climates.