The Buffet In Bangkok Where $15 Gets You Unlimited Food And Wi-Fi

If you're living in Bangkok or have the wanderlust bug and plan on visiting, there's an unassuming spot you need to try in Thailand's vibrant capital. You can eat as much as you want for 383 baht (currently the equivalent of about $12 in U.S. dollars) at Doyaji Korean barbecue buffet. Located in the Times Square Building Mall, Doyaji offers a ton of food to satisfy all your cravings. In addition to Korean barbecue with multiple pork options (a situation that might call for tips for eating Korean barbecue), Doyaji has other popular Korean eats such as odeng, kimbap, which is similar to sushi, and bibimbap, a classic Korean-style rice bowl.

Employees prepare the meat for you despite it being common practice at most Korean barbecue places for diners to grill it themselves. The all-you-can-eat joint also offers chicken, ramen, pickled vegetables, pizza, soup, salad, seafood, and more. While it doesn't open until 11:30 a.m., it's open pretty late, until 10 p.m. There is also no seating time limit, so you can hang out for as long as you like.