The Costco Garden Gadget That Knows When To Water Better Than You Do

Smart sprinklers are a great addition to most houses with gardens, even for those who are not big fans of the "smart home" wave. At their simplest, they let you easily, and more importantly, remotely, control when your garden is watered. This becomes particularly handy during sudden heat waves or downpours, as you can hydrate your garden accordingly. Most models also offer a more automated approach and will water your plants according to a preset schedule. Another layer of customizability is the zoning feature, which helps cater to different sections of the garden that have different watering requirements. While most smart sprinklers have these features, deciding which one to buy comes down to how effectively and seamlessly they work. A faulty sprinkler controller can damage plants and lay to waste months of gardening and landscaping work, which can be even more frustrating if you have an herb or vegetable garden that you depend on for ingredients. A good controller, on the other hand, can seamlessly water your garden, even adjusting for weather changes.

The good news is, if you already have a sprinkler system set up in the garden, connecting it to a smart sprinkler controller is easy. Furthermore, these devices are not too expensive, meaning you can (and should!) get a high-quality one. The Rachio WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller has consistently good reviews, a great mix of features, and a highly rated app that's comprehensive and easy to use. Models are available with varying zone options so you can get one to match your garden's requirements. The 3rd Generation 12-Zone Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller is available online for $199.99 from Costco.