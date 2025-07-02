The Costco Garden Gadget That Knows When To Water Better Than You Do
Smart sprinklers are a great addition to most houses with gardens, even for those who are not big fans of the "smart home" wave. At their simplest, they let you easily, and more importantly, remotely, control when your garden is watered. This becomes particularly handy during sudden heat waves or downpours, as you can hydrate your garden accordingly. Most models also offer a more automated approach and will water your plants according to a preset schedule. Another layer of customizability is the zoning feature, which helps cater to different sections of the garden that have different watering requirements. While most smart sprinklers have these features, deciding which one to buy comes down to how effectively and seamlessly they work. A faulty sprinkler controller can damage plants and lay to waste months of gardening and landscaping work, which can be even more frustrating if you have an herb or vegetable garden that you depend on for ingredients. A good controller, on the other hand, can seamlessly water your garden, even adjusting for weather changes.
The good news is, if you already have a sprinkler system set up in the garden, connecting it to a smart sprinkler controller is easy. Furthermore, these devices are not too expensive, meaning you can (and should!) get a high-quality one. The Rachio WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller has consistently good reviews, a great mix of features, and a highly rated app that's comprehensive and easy to use. Models are available with varying zone options so you can get one to match your garden's requirements. The 3rd Generation 12-Zone Rachio 3 WiFi Smart Sprinkler Controller is available online for $199.99 from Costco.
The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller blends gardening and tech quite well
The Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller is available in 4-, 8-, 12-, and 16-zone models. Consider getting the version that has more zones than you currently require for greater flexibility in case you decide to upgrade your garden in the future. Plus, it can really come in handy when growing seasonal produce since you can have different zones for plants that thrive in different seasons. Some vegetable plants thrive in a shaded garden, so you can include parts of the garden that get less sun and set them up to be watered less frequently since there is less evaporation. However, if you follow co-planting, which places complementary plants near each other to maximize their growth, then you need to be watchful of them sharing zones. For example, planting garlic nearby can help grow more flavorful basil. However, both plants have slightly different watering requirements — the former needs constant watering while the latter is susceptible to overwatering.
Another area where the Rachio device shines is its app. After all, one of the main reasons to get a smart sprinkler controller is to be able to access it remotely with ease. It also has voice assistant compatibility with Google Home, Apple's Siri, and Amazon's Alexa.
It's not all smooth sailing with the Rachio smart sprinkler, though. A few users have faced issues. The device will automatically skip a scheduled watering if its weather tracker detects precipitation. Unfortunately, the weather tracking feature sometimes miscalculates the watering requirements, which can lead to over- or under-watering.
What to know before getting a smart sprinkler controller
A smart sprinkler controller can make life easier for most people who have an outdoor garden with a sprinkler system already set up. Note that if you don't have a sprinkler or irrigation system, one will have to be installed in order to use a smart sprinkler controller, and that may require professional help. It's also crucial to ensure that the controller you choose is compatible with your sprinkler system. For those who travel a lot, have a large garden, or grow a variety of plants that require multiple watering schedules, a smart controller is particularly useful. Of course, if you simply enjoy the idea of tech and gardening overlapping, consider getting an indoor smart pet planter, which can help you care for your plant by giving playful reminders. Or try the basic 4-zone smart sprinkler controller in an easy summer herb garden.
Conversely, if you have a compact or indoor garden, or simply find the process of gardening therapeutic and relaxing, a smart sprinkler controller may not be for you. Automation comes at a cost. A garden that contains plants with different requirements that are placed too close to one another may not have its needs met by an automated sprinkler. To be fair, the Rachio smart sprinkler has several modes, including ones for irrigating newly sown grass and different types of plants, but it's still not a completely foolproof device that you can leave your garden to and forget about. Instead, whenever you install a smart controller, make sure you know how to bypass the automation and activate your sprinklers manually in case of any technical hitches.