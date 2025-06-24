5 Veggies That Will Thrive In Your Shade Garden

If you find yourself envious of your neighbor's garden that gets a ton of sunlight all day while yours seems perpetually shady, we know the feeling. But there's no reason to be. There's a nice range of vegetables that don't require full sun, meaning you can still have a good haul of fresh food from your own garden. While there are some sun-worshiping plants (tomatoes require as much as eight hours of sunlight a day), there are some wonderfully nutritious vegetables that do well in shaded areas, including high-protein vegetables such as spinach and green peas.

Before you randomly begin planting, assess your garden space (an important gardening tip to remember) to determine how much sun it's getting. You may find your perpetually shady areas are actually in the sun for part of the day. As long as your garden space gets about four to six hours of sun, you should be able to grow spinach, bok choy, and peas. Kale and lettuces can grow with even less direct sunlight.