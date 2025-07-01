You Need To Try This Funky Salad Made Of Tea Leaves. Here's Where To Find It

Many of us are familiar with Thai curries and Vietnamese pho (there's a reason why pho always tastes better in restaurant, by the way), but the culinary delights of Myanmar (less formally known as Burma) have mostly flown under the radar. Lahpet thoke is a fermented green tea leaf salad that is gaining a following for its unique textures and flavors along with the health benefits from fermented green tea. If you are tired of drinking kombucha every day for gut health, you may want to try this salad instead.

Fermented tea leaves have a centuries-long and prominent place in the history of Myanmar. In the past, they were exchanged between warring parties as a peace offering. These days, lahpet thoke is a common dish served as a sign of hospitality at social gatherings.

The salad ingredients vary but often include cabbage, tomatoes, toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, fresh chili peppers, and fried garlic chips. The different ingredients are often served in a dish with various compartments so that those eating it can mix and match as they please. The salad can have shrimp powder added or be drizzled with fish sauce, but these can be omitted to make the salad vegan. The one thing this salad absolutely cannot be without is the lahpet (fermented tea leaf dressing).