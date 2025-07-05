Jet Tila Uses This Canned Coconut Milk Hack When Making His Favorite Noodle Dish

As a professional chef from Los Angeles' Thai Town, Jet Tila has brought his skills to a variety of Asian dishes, marking Thai and Chinese cuisines as his specialties. His favorite noodle recipe is khao soi, prepared in the style of his mother's home of Northern Thailand. Khao soi deviates from typical North Thai cuisine in its use of coconut milk, which is an ingredient that's traditionally associated with parts of the country where coconut trees are more abundant. This is important to note, as fresh coconut isn't commonly found in most parts of the United States, either.

As a convenient alternative, Tila uses canned coconut milk in an ingenious way. On his Instagram, he revealed that he builds the curry base of khao soi by using the cream layer formed on top of canned coconut milk. This has the right amount of flavor and fat to fry the curry paste, creating a fragrant foundation for the rest of the curry's ingredients.

Some Thai recipes rely on fresh, regional ingredients to bring out the fullest flavor. Curry is often made from seasonings and pastes ground in a mortar and pestle, comparable to using a molcajete for fresh guacamole instead of buying a bad store-bought container. However, Jet Tila, among several others, uses canned ingredients, including the curry paste, for khao soi.