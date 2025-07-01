Why You Need To Start Using The 3-Second Rule For Popcorn

You want to make a bowl of buttery microwave popcorn to enjoy as you check out the latest true crime series on Netflix. You hit the popcorn button and kick back and relax, waiting for your the scent of buttery goodness to waft through your kitchen. At first, that's exactly what happens, and then — you smell it. The acrid, long-lasting scent of burnt popcorn (let's hope that wasn't your only bag).

While it can be tempting to let every last kernel of popcorn pop, doing so can wreak havoc on the rest of the kernels. Thankfully, it doesn't have to be this way. Following the simple three-second rule can make all the difference between you binge watching to your heart's content with a buttery bowl of perfection and lighting a ton of candles to cover up the pungent smell of burnt popcorn kernels. Simply listen to your popcorn as the pops are slowing down. Once you're able to count to three between pops, get that bag out of there. You'll likely still have a few unpopped kernels, but that's far better than a bag of burnt popcorn (and a stinky kitchen).