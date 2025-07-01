The Ingredients To Look For When Buying Store-Bought Pasta, According To Giada De Laurentiis

Who doesn't enjoy a comforting bowl of pasta tossed in a delicious sauce for an easy weeknight meal or an elegant night in? When it comes to pasta, few can parallel the taste and quality of freshly made pasta. But let's be real. Not everyone has the time or energy to make pasta from scratch on a regular basis, even if it's just a two-ingredient homemade pasta recipe. Store-bought pasta offers a convenient solution, with a variety of shapes and brands to choose from. However, not all pasta is created equally.

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis knows a thing or two about selecting the best when perusing the grocery store shelves. Before you blindly grab any box off the shelf, pay close attention to the ingredients list of any dry, store-bought pasta. Checking what's on the label can take your plate of pasta to an entirely different level of deliciousness. The two pasta ingredients that De Laurentiis recommends on Instagram for authentic flavor and superior quality are durum wheat semolina (or semolina flour) and water; that's it. A short and simple ingredients list, with no extra additives or preservatives, is the way to go.

Semolina is a type of flour that is made from durum wheat and differs significantly from conventional wheat flour, which is commonly used in baking. The flour itself is coarser in texture, boasts a higher protein content, and is the Italian gold standard for pasta. Pasta made from durum wheat semolina retains starch better than regular wheat pasta when cooked, thereby maintaining its shape for the perfect al dente bite without the noodles clumping together into mush.