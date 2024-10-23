The Pasta Queen's Pro-Tip For Choosing The Best Store-Bought Pasta

After amassing millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, Nadia Caterina Munno, better known as The Pasta Queen, has landed a self-titled culinary travel series with Reese Witherspoon's woman-powered Hello Sunshine production company. All 13 episodes of "The Pasta Queen," which follows the charismatic chef as she travels throughout Italy and prepares authentic dishes with the treasures she collects along the way, are available to stream on Prime Video starting October 24, 2024. In addition to preparing universally enjoyed Italian recipes and exploring her heritage, the Roman-born social media star and chef offers viewers practical advice to implement into their own cooking adventures. No common pasta mistakes are to be made under The Pasta Queen's watch.

In episode 13 of "The Pasta Queen," Munno takes a break from truffle hunting and prosciutto processing to answer pressing questions from fans, including how to choose the best store-bought pasta. She encourages home chefs to look for two labels that indicate high-quality pasta: bronze-die and slow-dried.

A die is a metal mold through which pasta dough is extruded to create specific shapes such as spaghetti, penne, or fusilli. Bronze-die molds are, you guessed it, made of bronze metal, and leave the pasta with coarsely-cut edges that capture and hold heavy, flavor-forward sauces more effectively. However, the extrusion method is just one specification of high-quality store-bought pasta. Munno says artisanal pasta should be slow-dried at low temperatures to prevent the burning of its nutritional enzymes, preserve its wheat content, and conserve its subtle flavors.