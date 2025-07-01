If asked what dessert is most quintessentially American, most people would triumphantly answer "apple pie!" Though this classic Thanksgiving dessert is a modern symbol of patriotic pride, it actually migrated here from England after making a fairly circuitous journey through both history and culture. Instead, the correct answer to this question is actually "ice cream sundaes." Though the ice cream sundae's origins remain something of a mystery, one thing that's certain is that it was invented somewhere in the United States.

Despite its foreign origins, Americans remain loyal to apple pie in all its forms, from homemade versions upgraded with spicy chai masala to canned apple pie filling. That means there's nothing stopping you from combining these two classic desserts to create an indulgent treat worthy of any Independence Day celebration. In its simplest form, this sundae is little more than several scoops of fluffy vanilla ice cream topped with the lightly warmed pie filling for a contrast in temperatures that elevates the whole dish.

However, this two-ingredient recipe is really just a blank slate for your creativity. Lean into the pie theme by garnishing it with baked store bought pie crust dusted with cinnamon sugar, or use French vanilla ice cream as a sophisticated swap for classic bespeckled vanilla bean. Of course, no matter how you choose to dress it up, it's important to start with quality ingredients, be sure to pick up a high-quality brand of vanilla ice cream and look for a lightly spiced apple pie filling.