Give Ice Cream Sundaes An Apple Pie-Like Touch With One Canned Pantry Staple
If asked what dessert is most quintessentially American, most people would triumphantly answer "apple pie!" Though this classic Thanksgiving dessert is a modern symbol of patriotic pride, it actually migrated here from England after making a fairly circuitous journey through both history and culture. Instead, the correct answer to this question is actually "ice cream sundaes." Though the ice cream sundae's origins remain something of a mystery, one thing that's certain is that it was invented somewhere in the United States.
Despite its foreign origins, Americans remain loyal to apple pie in all its forms, from homemade versions upgraded with spicy chai masala to canned apple pie filling. That means there's nothing stopping you from combining these two classic desserts to create an indulgent treat worthy of any Independence Day celebration. In its simplest form, this sundae is little more than several scoops of fluffy vanilla ice cream topped with the lightly warmed pie filling for a contrast in temperatures that elevates the whole dish.
However, this two-ingredient recipe is really just a blank slate for your creativity. Lean into the pie theme by garnishing it with baked store bought pie crust dusted with cinnamon sugar, or use French vanilla ice cream as a sophisticated swap for classic bespeckled vanilla bean. Of course, no matter how you choose to dress it up, it's important to start with quality ingredients, be sure to pick up a high-quality brand of vanilla ice cream and look for a lightly spiced apple pie filling.
Elevating convenience into indulgence
After apples, the first thing everyone thinks of when picturing apple pie is the crust. Flaky, buttery, and nutty, there are plenty of ways to replicate its flavor and texture in your sundae that are easier than baking pieces of actual pie crust. Crushed graham crackers or shortbread cookies bring texture without making things overly sweet. For the gluten-free crowd, sprinkle on some glazed pecans or walnuts to mimic the buttery flavor and crisp bite.
For those with especially adventurous palates, this sundae serves as the perfect base for recreating McDonald's viral apple pie sundae with one salty, unexpected addition. Making this viral dessert usually involves overturning a vanilla ice cream cone into a bowl, then crumbling a warm McD's apple pie over it, with some adding french fries as a shockingly delicious salty, starchy contrast to the sugary flavors of the other components. To recreate this yourself, start with the sundae's two main ingredients, crumble sugar ice cream cones over top, and enjoy with bites of your favorite frozen fries.
If you prefer simplistic desserts and are afraid to muddle the flavors of this sundae by adding too many other ingredients, don't worry, you can still give it a sophisticated makeover. Apple chips add crunch and visual beauty while adding even more sweet fruitiness. Choose a cinnamon spiced version for autumnal flavor, or tart Granny Smith chips for a fresh, late-summer vibe. You can also use a mandolin to add paper-thin slices of fresh apple.