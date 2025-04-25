Make Your McDonald's Apple Pie Sundae Even Better With Another Addition

Besides its Big Macs and Chicken McNuggets, McDonald's is also renowned for its McFlurries, hot fudge sundaes, cookies, and apple pies. However, while many fans find these treats perfect as they are, they can be even more enjoyable when combined to make new, unique items. The McDonald's ice cream cookie sandwich, which involves placing the frozen dessert between two of the chain's chocolate chip cookies, is a great example. However, it's not the only one. Some fast food desserts are merely good, while others are exceptional. The viral McDonald's apple pie ice cream sundae hack, which fast food content creator Jordan Howlett upgraded with french fries on YouTube, may just fall into the latter category.

If you've scrolled through social media, you know this off-menu dish often starts with a McDonald's ice cream cone smushed into a cup (if you're having a single serving) or up to six cones if you have a reusable plastic container. The cones are first placed into your container upside down, at which point you smash everything together. If you are eating it on the go, you can break up your warm apple pie into pieces and add it to your sundae right there. However, at home, you'll need to warm the baked good in the microwave for a few seconds before adding it for the perfect temperature contrast. Either way, the creamy, fruity custom treat truly reaches taste bud nirvana when each spoonful is crowned with crisp, salted french fries.