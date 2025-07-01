The Reason Your Eggplant Parmesan Keeps Turning Out Soggy

If eggplant isn't in your meal rotation, it should be. Despite its botanical status as a fruit, eggplant has a vegetable flavor that strikes the right balance between bitter and umami. Using canned eggplant for an easy pasta upgrade makes a delightful quick meal, but for a classic eggplant Parmesan, fresh is best. The only drawback to using this ingredient is how wet it is. Fresh eggplants are full of moisture on the inside, and it doesn't always evaporate from the food. Chowhound spoke with an expert for advice to ensure that your eggplant Parmesan doesn't turn into a soggy mess.

"People tend to treat eggplant like a zucchini, which can lead to steamed mush. Since it's a sponge, if you skip salting, don't fry correctly, or drown it in sauce, it's game over," says Thompson Palm Springs Executive Chef Quentin Garcia. Garcia is at the helm of Lola Rose Grand Mezze, which offers a variety of dishes with rich Eastern Mediterranean flavors.

Eggplant Parmesan is crunchy and savory when done right, but forgetting to drain the moisture can produce disastrous results, especially if you plan on baking it. Sometimes things go wrong even when we planned ahead, so to fix a broken Parm, Garcia says, " ... You can salt it, dry it, bread it, fry it. You can even throw in some panko or cheese for damage control."