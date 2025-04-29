Canned Eggplant Is The Quick And Easy Upgrade Your Pasta Deserves

Eggplant is tossed and stirred into meals around the world. It's trusted to bring about a hearty and rich flavor that adds a little extra something to each forkful while absorbing the flavors of anything that joins it in the pot. Depending on the variety, most cooked eggplant brings a slightly sweet, squash-like flavor to a dish, especially the globe eggplant commonly found in U.S. grocery stores. Pasta dishes especially benefit from the addition of eggplant, and canned eggplant is just as good at offering some welcome excitement.

Canned eggplant is a great item to snag if you're after a speedy, minimal prep addition to your meal after a busy day. It gives your go-to pasta dish a much-needed makeover — including all that leftover spaghetti — and is conveniently versatile. Much like its freshly cooked counterpart, canned eggplant boasts a buttery texture that enriches dry pasta dishes while it's meat-like texture makes it a great substitute for meat-based pasta meals; pasta lovers might consider such a dish an upgraded marinara. Canned eggplant is also quite soft — not as spongy as fresh eggplant though — so it goes well in simple pasta dishes. Who knows, maybe canned eggplant will become one of your canned staples you keep in your pantry.