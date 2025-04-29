Canned Eggplant Is The Quick And Easy Upgrade Your Pasta Deserves
Eggplant is tossed and stirred into meals around the world. It's trusted to bring about a hearty and rich flavor that adds a little extra something to each forkful while absorbing the flavors of anything that joins it in the pot. Depending on the variety, most cooked eggplant brings a slightly sweet, squash-like flavor to a dish, especially the globe eggplant commonly found in U.S. grocery stores. Pasta dishes especially benefit from the addition of eggplant, and canned eggplant is just as good at offering some welcome excitement.
Canned eggplant is a great item to snag if you're after a speedy, minimal prep addition to your meal after a busy day. It gives your go-to pasta dish a much-needed makeover — including all that leftover spaghetti — and is conveniently versatile. Much like its freshly cooked counterpart, canned eggplant boasts a buttery texture that enriches dry pasta dishes while it's meat-like texture makes it a great substitute for meat-based pasta meals; pasta lovers might consider such a dish an upgraded marinara. Canned eggplant is also quite soft — not as spongy as fresh eggplant though — so it goes well in simple pasta dishes. Who knows, maybe canned eggplant will become one of your canned staples you keep in your pantry.
How to upgrade pasta dishes using canned eggplant
To easily create your canned eggplant pasta, empty the can's contents into a pot and bring it to simmer for a few minutes before stirring it into cooked pasta (or simply pouring it on top). Some flavors that pair best with eggplant are tomatoes, onions, and olive oil; to further ramp up the flavors, try tearing up some basil leaves and adding some chili flakes for a Pasta alla Norma-esque dish. This Italian pasta is characterized by its fiery nature, but fear not if you're spice-sensitive — the smooth eggplant texture offers a nice balance to your plate. Since eggplants also grow in India, it's a staple in Northern Indian cuisine. Baingan Bharta is a Punjabi recipe that makes use of mashed, softer-textured eggplant similar to the consistency of canned eggplant. It has an earthy smokiness from roasting the eggplant, but spices such as paprika and ginger work as smoky and peppery substitutes.
If you're interested in other ways to enjoy canned eggplant — pasta fiends know there's definitely a limit — you can create a charcuterie board with cheese, olives, crackers, and other snacks. Otherwise, you can experiment by pairing the eggplant with rice, quinoa, or leftovers if you have some prepared. If you're looking to sidestep into another pasta creation, try canned eggplant tucked into lasagna or creamy eggplant parmesan with a vodka sauce.