The Rotisserie Chicken Trick You Need For Salads With More Texture And Flavor

Rotisserie chickens are one of the easiest dinner options you can buy at the grocery store. While some grocery stores offer better chickens than others, they're always hot, ready, and coated with salty, savory skin. If you're trying to save money, you might as well find some genius ways to use every piece of that leftover chicken. Here's one: Don't throw the skin away. Instead, use it in place of croutons.

Peel the skin from the rotisserie chicken and broil it on a baking sheet for a few minutes on both sides to remove any moisture. Once the chicken is nice and crispy, break it into pieces. If it's crispy enough, it should break easily; if not, it needs a little more time. Top your salad with the crispy pieces to add some crunchy texture and savory flavor to the dish. If you're preparing chicken salad, you can do the same to add a hint of crispy texture there, too.