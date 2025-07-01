The Fresh Herb That Totally Transforms A Batch Of Lemon Bars

Who doesn't love a good lemon bar? They strike that perfect balance between sour and sweet. Even though lemon bar recipes have changed a lot over the years from the original recipe, there's still more you can do with them. Exhibit A: herbs. Chef Giada De Laurentiis, who has been working on a lemony treat of her own by collaborating with Peroni on its Italian Beer Ice, gave Chowhound some pointers. "One of my favorite lemon bar recipes has thyme all throughout," she says. "I like the way it's earthy and a bit floral, but doesn't overpower the lemon either." Her recipe, which she shared with the Food Network, uses two full tablespoons of thyme. It combines it with the dry ingredients, allowing the flavor to fully disperse.

However, when it comes to fresh vs. dry herbs, De Laurentiis is firmly on team fresh. She suggests "massaging finely minced fresh herbs into the sugar first, then letting it sit for a bit before using it." The sugar, she says, extracts the herb's essential oils.