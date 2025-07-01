People Once Ate This Garden Flower In Their Sandwiches

Edible flowers are a seriously underrated and underutilized ingredient. Some use them for garnish, but they aren't just for looks; they can be used in baked goods, ice cream, and more. Plus, most edible flowers can also be easily grown at home. There are so many types of edible flowers out there just waiting to be discovered by more home cooks.

Most people assume edible flowers have to go on sweet or herbal dishes, but there's actually an edible flower that people used to eat on sandwiches. Meet nasturtium, a bright orange flower that was popular in tea sandwiches during the Victorian era. The recipe for nasturtium sandwiches is one of the most simple and straightforward: just cover bread with butter, spread nasturtium flowers on the butter, then let the sandwiches sit overnight.

Recipes for this floral sandwich cropped up in 1908 and 1912. It isn't exactly clear why this ingredient or recipes for it started going out of style, but it's likely that public tastes shifted and the use of nasturtium became less common. While this old-school sandwich is no longer favored in the modern day, there's still plenty of ways to use nasturtium in cooking.