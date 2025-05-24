13 Old-School Sandwiches We're Happy To Leave In The Past

Nothing beats a sandwich in a pinch. Bread, fillings, and spreads come together to make an almost magically easy, on-the-go meal and we can thank John Montagu for that. The prevailing story is that in 1762, the 4th Earl of Sandwich played a pivotal role in the creation of modern-day sandwiches by asking for an easy to eat meal while playing cards. Since then, sandwiches have exploded in popularity around the world, with different cultures creating their own.

While sandwiches have stood the test of time, what we fill them with changes often, as trends do. Some vintage foods that our grandparents, or even our own parents, ate might sound pretty inedible now, but they were popular during their heyday for a reason. So we're going back in time to explore 13 sandwich recipes best left in the past. And before we get too in the weeds, we know there are probably some people out there still eating these sandwiches and liking them — to that, we say power on.