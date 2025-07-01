Whatever Happened To McDonald's Cheese Danish?

For many, one of the best things about McDonald's is the breakfast. Even though McDonald's no longer serves breakfast all day, there are plenty of people who still line up for one of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches (all of which we have ranked). With breakfast being so popular at McDonald's, it's hard to imagine that there are breakfast items that have failed at McDonald's.

Back in the '80s, McDonald's had a breakfast pastry on the menu: the McDonald's Cheese Danish. The breakfast item featured a flaky pastry with a cream cheese filling and streusel frosting drizzled on top. At the time, this type of pastry was considered a popular classic but it eventually faded from the spotlight and disappeared from the McDonald's menu.

After its removal from the menu, the McDonald's Cheese Danish became an obscure McDonald's breakfast fact that only true fans would know or remember. Despite being discontinued, like so many other trends, the cheese danish came back around decades later. An updated version of the '80s pastry popped up on the McCafe menu back in September 2022.