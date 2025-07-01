This Hack Turns Your Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Bag Into A Double Decker Lunch Bag
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Trader Joe's latest mini cooler bag is going viral thanks to the cute summery colors and compact size. If you managed to snag yourself one of these essential Trader Joe's items before they vanished off the shelves, fans have come up with a genius way to fit more food in the petite bags, and you have to try it.
The Trader Joe's mini cooler bags are so popular, customers have been known to wait in long lines before the store opens, with the bags then selling out immediately. Limited edition items that are gone before you can blink are certainly one of the mildly annoying things about shopping at Trader Joe's, with resellers even listing these bags for 25 times the original $3.99 cost. However, if you own one, you know it's the perfect size for lunch. But by inserting organizer trays, it can make the bag even better.
Putting a tray on the bottom can help keep the bag cleaner and keep food like chips from getting jostled around and smashed. But you can also use the space more efficiently by placing structured items on the bottom of the bag, such as cans or boxes. Then put a tray on top of them that's designated for softer and smaller items. Voila, a perfectly organized lunch or snack bag.
How to hack your Trader Joe's cooler for lunch
The double decker idea works with pretty much any type of hard plastic organizing trays. The kinds that you would typically put in your desk are the best bet. Just make sure you check that the sizing works. Trader Joe's fans who have tried the hack generally go with trays that are no larger than around 9 by 7 inches. How many layers of trays you can fit depends on the types of food you're putting in the bag, but the cooler holds around 1 ½ gallons.
The Oggi Drawer Organizer measures 9 by 6 inches and is clear plastic, making it useful as a bottom or top layer. You can also go the traditional Japanese bento box route and use a number of smaller trays to configure as you choose. The Suoxing 7 Pack Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Set is a particularly versatile option thanks to four different sizes that can all fit within the Trader Joe's mini cooler.