This Hack Turns Your Trader Joe's Mini Cooler Bag Into A Double Decker Lunch Bag

Trader Joe's latest mini cooler bag is going viral thanks to the cute summery colors and compact size. If you managed to snag yourself one of these essential Trader Joe's items before they vanished off the shelves, fans have come up with a genius way to fit more food in the petite bags, and you have to try it.

The Trader Joe's mini cooler bags are so popular, customers have been known to wait in long lines before the store opens, with the bags then selling out immediately. Limited edition items that are gone before you can blink are certainly one of the mildly annoying things about shopping at Trader Joe's, with resellers even listing these bags for 25 times the original $3.99 cost. However, if you own one, you know it's the perfect size for lunch. But by inserting organizer trays, it can make the bag even better.

Putting a tray on the bottom can help keep the bag cleaner and keep food like chips from getting jostled around and smashed. But you can also use the space more efficiently by placing structured items on the bottom of the bag, such as cans or boxes. Then put a tray on top of them that's designated for softer and smaller items. Voila, a perfectly organized lunch or snack bag.