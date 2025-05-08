Trader Joe's fans, rejoice: Spring seasonal items have arrived (or are arriving) at stores, and there are a lot of them this year. Many are returning favorites, some of which are actually better this year compared to last (it's clear that Trader Joe's listens to customer comments). Others are completely new and wowing most people who try them. It is important to note that a lot of the products really are seasonal and available for only a limited time, and even the non-limited products can disappear for different reasons. Trader Joe's routinely removes products that don't sell well and purposefully keeps many things as just seasonal so that the stores continue to have room for new products. That means you don't want to sleep on these items lest you find them gone for the season when you next go shopping.

Keep in mind that production and supplier issues may delay products, not every location may get products at the same time, and locations may sell out of items that were more popular than the company anticipated. So, don't worry if you can't find something that you've been waiting for since last spring; you can ask a Trader Joe's employee to look up the item's order status. You can even order some products by the case, so if you find something you really don't want to run out of, ask if you can order it. Get your shopping list ready and take note of these essential Trader Joe's items for Spring 2025.