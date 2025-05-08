Essential Trader Joe's Items For Spring 2025
Trader Joe's fans, rejoice: Spring seasonal items have arrived (or are arriving) at stores, and there are a lot of them this year. Many are returning favorites, some of which are actually better this year compared to last (it's clear that Trader Joe's listens to customer comments). Others are completely new and wowing most people who try them. It is important to note that a lot of the products really are seasonal and available for only a limited time, and even the non-limited products can disappear for different reasons. Trader Joe's routinely removes products that don't sell well and purposefully keeps many things as just seasonal so that the stores continue to have room for new products. That means you don't want to sleep on these items lest you find them gone for the season when you next go shopping.
Keep in mind that production and supplier issues may delay products, not every location may get products at the same time, and locations may sell out of items that were more popular than the company anticipated. So, don't worry if you can't find something that you've been waiting for since last spring; you can ask a Trader Joe's employee to look up the item's order status. You can even order some products by the case, so if you find something you really don't want to run out of, ask if you can order it. Get your shopping list ready and take note of these essential Trader Joe's items for Spring 2025.
Blood Orange Mochi
If you haven't gotten your hands on the blood orange-flavored ice cream mochi, run and get them now while you still can. They are limited and have already been available for a few weeks, but they continue to win people over with their tangy taste that some have said reminds them of orange push-up pops.
Lemon and carrot mini sheet cakes
Both the lemon and carrot mini sheet cakes are back and better than ever — and on the shelves only for a limited run. The carrot continues to be a favorite, and while the lemon cake got some comments last year about being too dry, this year's version is soft and moist — and very good with fresh berries, according to shoppers.
Everything ube
It's ube season again, and the pancake/waffle mix, tea cookies, coated Joe-Joe's, and coated pretzels are all back on store shelves now. According to a Trader Joe's employee, the ice cream pints and mochi should be along later in May, though that's assuming no delays or supplier issues affect production.
Sour Strawberry Candy Belts
The Sour Strawberry Candy Belts were supposed to be released a couple of months ago, but repeated production delays pushed their debut to late April. They're finally in stores, and while the Trader Joe's website doesn't have them marked as limited, you may want to get some sooner rather than later.
Sweet, Spicy, & Tart Chile Lime Flavored Seasoned Dried Strawberries
Dried strawberries coated with a chile-lime seasoning mix are bound to be a conversation piece, and this new, limited item has not disappointed. Be aware that more than a few people have noted how salty these were, although the overall impression was positive, with some people finishing entire bags at once.
Lemon Flower Cookies
Last year's Lemon Flower Cookies have returned to the joy of many, at least for the season. These flower-shaped shortbread sandwich cookies have a central layer of lemon jam, and they're similar to the raspberry shortbread stars and hearts that are available each year.
Mini Chocolate Mousse Flowers
Trader Joe's releases mini mousse cakes for almost every season, and this month, you'll find the Mini Chocolate Mousse Flowers back in the bakery section. You'll get six flower-shaped treats with a base made of cake topped with mousse and coated with white chocolate (colored yellow for some of the cakes), but these are seasonal and can disappear quickly.
Seville Orange Marmalade Fruit Spread
Trader Joe's has brought back marmalade made from Seville oranges after discontinuing an older version a few years ago. This new marmalade is available for a limited time only, and if you miss the old product, get this one before it disappears. Some reviews say it tastes like the old one, although others note it's rather sweet.
Roasted Green Vegetables with olive oil and garlic
If you like the refrigerated side dishes that Trader Joe's has available, you've got a new one to try that has roasted broccoli, kale, Brussels sprouts, and edamame with a dressing made of olive oil, onion, garlic, and black pepper. Initial reviews say the vegetables are firm and not overly soft, and the dish sounds like a time-saver for anyone trying to make dinner after a tiring day.
Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce
It's back — if you're a Carolina Gold fan, the barbecue (or barbeque) sauce has returned for a limited time. This mustard-based sauce has won more new fans each year, so if you haven't tried it yet, get it while it's still available — and maybe pick up an extra bottle.
Citrus Berry Herbal Tea
A new herbal tea is available for a limited time, and it's a perfect mix for a nice spring day or summer morning, when temperatures are still relatively cool. The Citrus Berry Herbal Tea contains a mix of orange peel, hibiscus, strawberry, and other ingredients, and while hibiscus can be tart, the other ingredients make the tea sweet and mellow.
Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers
The Cheery Lemon Animal Crackers are back for another year and come in smallish bags that would be great for sharing with your kids. While some people have wished online that the cookies were permanent additions, they are still limited, so don't wait to pick some up.
Sparkling Matcha Lemonade
New among the spring and summer sparkling sodas is the Sparkling Matcha Lemonade, which is getting great reviews for its taste. The one issue is that the lemonade's color is a bit drab, but if you can get past that, the drink sounds sweet and refreshing.
Celebration Cake Pretzels
These candy-coated mini pretzels with rainbow nonpareils are new and available now, albeit for a limited time. Reviews are positive and note that the coating isn't overly sweet.
Passion Fruit Meringue Tartelettes
Trader Joe's put a twist on lemon tarts by filling a small tartelette shell with passion fruit curd and topping it with a bit of meringue. These tartelettes are here for a limited time only, and while some have said they're too sour for their tastes, others have loved the taste and texture.
Japanese Mini Taiyaki
New in the freezer section, but only for a limited time, are bags of mini-size taiyaki, those Japanese fish-shaped cakes that contain a sweet filling. Trader Joe's version contains custard (no red bean version, unfortunately), and while some shoppers have eaten them cold, you can heat them up instead — just watch out for the filling, which becomes very hot.
Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips
The Garlic Butter Irish Potato Chips sound pretty plain on paper; just ridged potato chips with butter and garlic, but they were apparently so good and so popular that they sold out. A Trader Joe's employee said they should be back in a month or so.
Spicy Mango Lemonade
If you've been eagerly waiting for the Spicy Mango Lemonade to return, it's back in stores now. Reviews say that it's not only a great mixer for cocktails, but also that this mix of lemonade, mango, and different peppers tastes great alone or when mixed with only seltzer or more lemonade.
Caro Sugo Italian Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce
Joining the ranks of the many pasta sauces at Trader Joe's is this mix of simple and mostly fresh ingredients — it does use dried oregano — made in Italy by a supplier who also happens to grow the tomatoes used for the sauce. It's getting wonderful reviews and, thankfully, it isn't marked as limited on the Trader Joe's website.
Organic Margarita Mix
Trader Joe's used to sell a margarita mixer but discontinued it a few years ago. This new version is not only meant to be a replacement, but it's also organic, and some have mentioned that it tastes like the old mix.
Okonomiyaki Japanese Vegetable Pancake
Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese street snack that looks like a pancake made from cabbage, egg, and other ingredients. Trader Joe's has released a frozen version (one pancake per pack, two servings per pancake) that's getting positive reviews online. Many say it's good for a fast meal, although you'll also see comments stating it's nothing like what you'd get in an okonomiyaki restaurant in Japan.
Sweet & Spicy Rice Cracker Mix
A new rice cracker mix is hitting the shelves in May, with half of the crackers coated in sugar and the other half coated in chile powder and paprika. The product was just announced but has apparently already appeared in some stores, garnering positive initial online reviews.
Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies
Last — but definitely not least — and just announced for May are the Teeny Tiny Strawberry Rhubarb Pies. These will have a limited run through September and come in a pack of four. Each pie has a sugary crumble topping similar to the Teeny Tiny Apple Pies that were released a couple of years ago.