All The Tools You Need To Master The Naked Cake Look At Home

Even for the most confident home cooks, baking and frosting a cake can often feel like a daunting feat. Getting the layers even, a moist (but not too moist) crumb, and finagling a clean, aesthetically pleasing frost are not necessarily basic skills. There are expert tips for getting better at frosting cakes, and at-home hacks for crafting delicate cake designs, but sometimes the less-is-more approach really is the easiest.

Enter: the naked cake. It's not actually totally naked or totally effortless, but that barely-there frosting look is simple to accomplish and minimalist-chic. No jumble of piping bag tips or painstaking flourishes needed. For this, you almost leave the cake completely unfrosted, but there's a very thin layer of frosting on the outside — sort of like having exposed brick in your apartment. It's patchy enough to look cool without looking like you gave up.

This trend works best on a layer cake, and to pull it off, you only need a few tools. A small offset spatula or piping bag will get the frosting onto the cake in the first place. A turntable makes it easy to spin while you work; something like this rotating stand from Kootek does the job. And finally, a sturdy cake scraper like Enajucy's 12-inch stainless steel scraper from Amazon is key for dragging the frosting into that sheer, half-dressed finish. You can try it with a butter knife and a lazy Susan, but these three things really make the process smoother.