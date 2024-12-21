Effortlessly Decorate Frosted Cakes With The Brilliant Paper Towel Hack

The technique is simple. Take a paper towel and press it lightly but firmly into chilled frosting. Repeat the pattern across the top and sides of the cake, and you'll have miniature swirls, florets, diamonds, or whatever repeating lace-like filigree the paper towel might imprint. A few simple steps will ensure success.

First, spread a thin crumb coat over the cake and allow it to chill. It prevents loose crumbs from catching on the paper towel and fills small divots in the cake. It also ensures the main frosting layer sticks well.

Apply one or more layers of frosting and get it generally smooth. Using a spatula designed for cake decorating, like the OXO Good Grips offset spatula, gives best results. Chill 30 more minutes to develop a slight crust. Of course, you're going to want enough frosting to adequately cover the cake. Use a sturdy, lint-free towel; this isn't the day for flimsy dollar store versions. Gently press the embossed design into the top and sides of the cake, et voila.

This works best with a crusting buttercream frosting that firms up after chilling in the refrigerator thanks to a blend of butter and shortening used in the recipe. Soft frostings (like whipped cream frostings) may not imprint well and can stick to the paper towel. If the frosting is sticking to the towel, consider chilling longer, or adjusting the moisture levels in your frosting. A light sprinkling of powdered sugar can also prevent sticking.