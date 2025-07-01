The Worst Margarita At Texas Roadhouse Is A Sugary Disappointment

It's hard to think of a better match than fruit and alcohol. Peach and prosecco make the sparkling Bellini, lime and rum make the delectable daiquiri, and the secret to the perfect margarita is the harmony between tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. When these elements are thrown off balance, the results can be a throat punch full of tequila or a syrupy, sugary mess. Unfortunately, Texas Roadhouse is guilty of the latter in its fruity margaritas.

In our ranking of the best and worst Texas Roadhouse margaritas, the fruity margaritas, available in strawberry and raspberry, came in last place. We noted that there was an overabundance of sour mix and sweet fruit syrup that seemed to swamp the tequila. This assessment was based on the standard way of ordering a margarita: on the rocks, but it seems that this mixture would've been better suited to a frozen blend.

An error of ratios can be a slip of the bartender on duty — a forgivable mistake limited to one subpar drink in a long shift. However, our assessment of chain restaurant margaritas based on customer reviews found that several other folks had similar complaints of improper mixing and heavy sweetness. Taking these critiques into consideration, it would appear that Texas Roadhouse either has an issue with its recipe or ingredients across the board.