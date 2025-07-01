The Worst Margarita At Texas Roadhouse Is A Sugary Disappointment
It's hard to think of a better match than fruit and alcohol. Peach and prosecco make the sparkling Bellini, lime and rum make the delectable daiquiri, and the secret to the perfect margarita is the harmony between tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. When these elements are thrown off balance, the results can be a throat punch full of tequila or a syrupy, sugary mess. Unfortunately, Texas Roadhouse is guilty of the latter in its fruity margaritas.
In our ranking of the best and worst Texas Roadhouse margaritas, the fruity margaritas, available in strawberry and raspberry, came in last place. We noted that there was an overabundance of sour mix and sweet fruit syrup that seemed to swamp the tequila. This assessment was based on the standard way of ordering a margarita: on the rocks, but it seems that this mixture would've been better suited to a frozen blend.
An error of ratios can be a slip of the bartender on duty — a forgivable mistake limited to one subpar drink in a long shift. However, our assessment of chain restaurant margaritas based on customer reviews found that several other folks had similar complaints of improper mixing and heavy sweetness. Taking these critiques into consideration, it would appear that Texas Roadhouse either has an issue with its recipe or ingredients across the board.
Getting to the bottom of a Texas Roadhouse margarita
Judging cocktails requires a consideration of context. The purpose of a margarita is not only to be enjoyed as an alcoholic beverage, but one that's mostly ordered alongside food. This is what makes margaritas distinct from many other drinks. Someone can order a gin and tonic or vodka cranberry at any dive bar, throwing them back to dance the night away. Margaritas tend to come with the condition of Southwestern or Latin cuisine.
Texas Roadhouse serves freshly cut steaks, burgers, and barbecue in a menu that leans more Southeastern in profile than what you'd expect of a cowboy restaurant decked in Southwestern aesthetic (the restaurant and its founder are from Kentucky, after all). The menu lacks the Mexican influence of spicy and acidic flavors that pair with the agave-derived tequila and citrus in margaritas. A super sweet margarita isn't doing anyone any favors after eating rich, hearty food with a buttery and savory flavor. "The Legend" margarita is a Texas Roadhouse fan-favorite because it's full of punchy tequila and sour citrus notes that refresh the palate after eating a juicy steak. The fruity margs just can't compete.