Why You Probably Don't Want To Buy Your Lunch Meat From This Grocery Store

Aldi has been having a moment. The grocery store first came to the United States back in 1976 (Iowa was the lucky first state to get one, for those wondering) and had a slow burn in its first few decades. More recent years have nevertheless seen it expand to become the nation's third-biggest grocery retailer by store count, with well over 2,000 locations and plans to reach over 3,000 by 2028. A revamped business strategy has played a huge role in that, but customers have long loved the grocery for its efficient store layouts, quality private-label products, and affordable prices. It's actually the cheapest grocery store in America on average! That said, there's one thing you don't want to buy at Aldi, even if you're feeling like you're getting a great deal on your shopping trip overall. That would be lunch meat, and there are a couple of good reasons to skip it here.

To start, you may have noticed that Aldi stores don't have actual delis in them. This means that none of their lunch meat is sliced and packaged in-house, so you can forget getting the freshest stuff. Some shoppers have also criticized Aldi lunch meat as being slimy out of the package and just having a bad taste in general. And while Aldi meat is still fairly affordable at between $3 and $6 a package (depending on your location and the specific brand), other grocery stores tend to offer greater variety, fresher deli products, and regular deals on sliced meats.

Still, Aldi can still offer significant savings on a wide variety of other items for lunch. Never shopped at this popular grocery store before? Here's what you need to know before your first trip to Aldi to get the best experience.