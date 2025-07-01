This Shockingly Simple TikTok Hack Will Keep Your Restaurant Leftovers Secure
The internet never ceases to amaze us with its ability to showcase and share clever little hacks. While some of them don't always make the most sense, one TikTok video from @blakechiuminetta showcases a clever trick to keep to-go sandwiches intact that they supposedly learned from a waiter — all it takes is a toothpick.
If you've ever had your leftover sandwich rattle around in it's container until you get home, only to open the lid and find your sandwich in 10 different pieces around the box, this hack is definitely for you. To make it work, simply put your leftover sandwich in the box and push a toothpick straight through the top (and directly into the sandwich below). This anchors the sandwich to the lid itself, meaning no perilous movement on your journey home. It's a really handy trick for any uneaten sandwiches, which are definitely among the leftovers you should always take from a restaurant. Unfinished club sandwiches or half a bánh mì should never go to waste. There's something so satisfying about the simplicity of it: box, toothpick, lid, stab, done. It's so simple it's amazing it isn't more common knowledge.
More ways to keep your sandwich in one piece
Let's be honest. There's a limit to how much one tiny little toothpick can actually do. While we trust the integrity of a store-bought sandwich, if you're making your own sandwich to-go, there are smarter ways to prep for the trip (in addition to the toothpick hack). In fact, there are plenty of ways to build a sandwich so the fillings don't fall out. Stacking all the ingredients with care is step number one. Then there's the moisture issue, which can make-or-break a good sandwich. You could have the sturdiest sandwich in history, but, as soon as it's put in plastic wrap with wet fillings, it's not long before it's game over. You could use the toothpick hack, and it would stay intact, but it would be soggy and unenjoyable. Learning how to pack sandwiches to avoid sogginess can help you achieve sandwich perfection (or close to it).
If you find yourself with leftovers and without a toothpick at hand, try simply wrapping your leftovers in parchment paper before putting them in a to-go box. It's definitely not as secure as the toothpick, but it should keep it together (and hopefully stop the insides from falling out). This toothpick hack doesn't totally change your life, but it's definitely effective — plus you look like you're in on a cool behind-the-scenes sandwich secret when you smoothly pull out a toothpick and jab it into the top of the box with flourish.