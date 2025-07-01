This Shockingly Simple TikTok Hack Will Keep Your Restaurant Leftovers Secure

Let's be honest. There's a limit to how much one tiny little toothpick can actually do. While we trust the integrity of a store-bought sandwich, if you're making your own sandwich to-go, there are smarter ways to prep for the trip (in addition to the toothpick hack). In fact, there are plenty of ways to build a sandwich so the fillings don't fall out. Stacking all the ingredients with care is step number one. Then there's the moisture issue, which can make-or-break a good sandwich. You could have the sturdiest sandwich in history, but, as soon as it's put in plastic wrap with wet fillings, it's not long before it's game over. You could use the toothpick hack, and it would stay intact, but it would be soggy and unenjoyable. Learning how to pack sandwiches to avoid sogginess can help you achieve sandwich perfection (or close to it).

If you find yourself with leftovers and without a toothpick at hand, try simply wrapping your leftovers in parchment paper before putting them in a to-go box. It's definitely not as secure as the toothpick, but it should keep it together (and hopefully stop the insides from falling out). This toothpick hack doesn't totally change your life, but it's definitely effective — plus you look like you're in on a cool behind-the-scenes sandwich secret when you smoothly pull out a toothpick and jab it into the top of the box with flourish.