Avoid This Common Mistake When Making Custard For Quiche
Quiche can be delicious — when it's done right. Chowhound spoke with chef, author, and award-winning television personality Giada De Laurentiis, who has been busy collaborating with Peroni on its Italian Beer Ice, about the most common mistakes home chefs make when making custard for quiche. She shared some advice with us on how you can make quiches that will keep your family coming back for more.
When we asked De Laurentiis about the most common quiche mistakes, she explained it's all about the dairy-to-egg ratio — and many people add too much dairy and not enough egg. "No matter how long you bake it, it'll stay too loose," De Laurentiis says. "I think a lot of people eyeball measurements or add a splash more cream to make it feel extra decadent, but with custards, balance is everything. That little bit of extra dairy can throw the whole thing off."
De Laurentiis says that typically, it's recommended that you use about one egg for every 1/3 cup of dairy to create a velvety quiche custard that strikes the perfect balance between soft and set, but this ratio isn't a hard-and-fast rule. "In my cooking, it's never that exact per recipe. I love adding cheeses like ricotta or mascarpone to give it more body, especially in frittatas, and those can throw off the traditional ratios," she says. "I usually start with the eggs, add my cheeses and mix-ins, then add just enough milk or cream to make it pourable and smooth. The texture to me is more important than a perfect formula."
Over-did the dairy in your quiche? Try these tips to save your brunch
Giada De Laurentiis says that she often adds cheese to custard-y items like quiches. As your quiche cools, the cheese will begin to solidify, which can help an otherwise-watery quiche stand strong. "Parm can save you from all kinds of culinary mishaps since it helps bind everything together," De Laurentiis advises. Be sure to use high-quality Parmesan, if you can — De Laurentiis is a serious advocate for using top-notch ingredients in home cooking.
If you find that even a hefty helping of Parmesan won't help your quiche get back on track, De Laurentiis suggests switching up the name of the dish instead of tossing it in the trash. "I grew up with a mom who was an expert at turning kitchen flops into something new," she recalls. "If your quiche doesn't set right, stir in a little more cheese, pop it back in the oven, and call it a savory bake. No one has to know!" You can also pour the quiche mixture into a muffin tin for cute, mini-quiche bites that will cook a little more quickly. You can also use a slow cooker to finish off your quiche, which can lessen worries about it becoming overdone.