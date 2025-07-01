Avoid This Common Mistake When Making Custard For Quiche

Quiche can be delicious — when it's done right. Chowhound spoke with chef, author, and award-winning television personality Giada De Laurentiis, who has been busy collaborating with Peroni on its Italian Beer Ice, about the most common mistakes home chefs make when making custard for quiche. She shared some advice with us on how you can make quiches that will keep your family coming back for more.

When we asked De Laurentiis about the most common quiche mistakes, she explained it's all about the dairy-to-egg ratio — and many people add too much dairy and not enough egg. "No matter how long you bake it, it'll stay too loose," De Laurentiis says. "I think a lot of people eyeball measurements or add a splash more cream to make it feel extra decadent, but with custards, balance is everything. That little bit of extra dairy can throw the whole thing off."

De Laurentiis says that typically, it's recommended that you use about one egg for every 1/3 cup of dairy to create a velvety quiche custard that strikes the perfect balance between soft and set, but this ratio isn't a hard-and-fast rule. "In my cooking, it's never that exact per recipe. I love adding cheeses like ricotta or mascarpone to give it more body, especially in frittatas, and those can throw off the traditional ratios," she says. "I usually start with the eggs, add my cheeses and mix-ins, then add just enough milk or cream to make it pourable and smooth. The texture to me is more important than a perfect formula."