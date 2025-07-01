Nebraska's Version Of This Classic Pocket Sandwich Is A True Midwestern Delicacy
If you've traveled to and from Nebraska, you may have come across a particular food that seemed synonymous with the state itself. While Ohio may be associated with chocolate-peanut butter buckeyes, and Idaho with deep-fried finger steaks, Nebraska and Runzas (meat-filled pocket sandwiches) go hand-in-hand. Composed of simple ingredients, such as ground meat and sliced vegetables, Runzas have a rich Russian and German history. These handheld pocket sandwiches became a staple in Nebraska in 1949 with the opening of the first Runza restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Despite the centralized growth of this local fast food chain, homemade Runzas are quite easy to prepare at home. Unlike choosing the best steak for steak-and-ale pie, you primarily need frozen bread dough, ground beef, onion, and sliced cabbage to make homemade Runzas. Feel free to include additional ingredients, such as beef broth (or beef bouillon granules) and various herbs and seasonings, for extra flavor. Simmer this simplistic meat and vegetable mixture over your stove. In the meantime, thaw one or two loaves of frozen bread dough (or use dinner roll dough). You can also go the extra mile and prepare your own bread with flour, yeast, sugar, and milk. Luckily, when preparing these versatile handheld snacks, you don't have to worry yourself with the most common mistakes everyone makes with meat pies. Since you're not dealing with a finicky pie crust, Runzas prove to be quite easy to assemble.
More creative ways to make Runzas at home
To prepare these simple hand pies, flatten out small portions of dough, add a spoonful or two of your cooked meat-and-vegetable filling, then roll and pinch the ends of each roll together. Feel free to let your assembled Runzas rise a bit before baking. Once they're baked, brush them with melted butter and serve them with ketchup. Once you experience how easy it is to make your own batch of Runzas, change up the traditional filling based on your personal preferences (or for more specific meals).
For a more savory flavor, add shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese. Or, add more veggies for a more nutritious bite. To go a step further, exchange the traditional filling for a whole new on-the-go pocket sandwich. For example, swap out morning-friendly customizable egg bakes and make breakfast-inspired Runzas filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, and shredded cheese. For a more portable lunch, use shredded chicken to make Buffalo or barbecue Runza sandwiches. You can even make a pizza-inspired version. Better yet, fuse two popular Nebraska foods and make Reuben-style Runzas with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Since the Reuben is rumored to have originated in Omaha, Nebraska, you can experience two state-wide delicacies in one. For dessert, top off this regional dish with one more food partial to Nebraska: kolaches. These sweet-or-savory snacks include a flaky dough base and fillings such as sweet cheese and strawberry jam.