If you've traveled to and from Nebraska, you may have come across a particular food that seemed synonymous with the state itself. While Ohio may be associated with chocolate-peanut butter buckeyes, and Idaho with deep-fried finger steaks, Nebraska and Runzas (meat-filled pocket sandwiches) go hand-in-hand. Composed of simple ingredients, such as ground meat and sliced vegetables, Runzas have a rich Russian and German history. These handheld pocket sandwiches became a staple in Nebraska in 1949 with the opening of the first Runza restaurant in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Despite the centralized growth of this local fast food chain, homemade Runzas are quite easy to prepare at home. Unlike choosing the best steak for steak-and-ale pie, you primarily need frozen bread dough, ground beef, onion, and sliced cabbage to make homemade Runzas. Feel free to include additional ingredients, such as beef broth (or beef bouillon granules) and various herbs and seasonings, for extra flavor. Simmer this simplistic meat and vegetable mixture over your stove. In the meantime, thaw one or two loaves of frozen bread dough (or use dinner roll dough). You can also go the extra mile and prepare your own bread with flour, yeast, sugar, and milk. Luckily, when preparing these versatile handheld snacks, you don't have to worry yourself with the most common mistakes everyone makes with meat pies. Since you're not dealing with a finicky pie crust, Runzas prove to be quite easy to assemble.