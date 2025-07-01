The Unexpected Way To Use Peanut Butter In Frozen Drinks We Wish We Thought Of Sooner

There's something truly magical about a thick, creamy frozen drink when you're craving a rich and cold treat. Instead of using dairy to achieve this consistency, peanut butter is a great alternative — plus, this plant-based ingredient gives the added benefit of a nutty flavor and a few grams of protein. For milkshakes, protein shakes, or funky frozen coffee drinks, there's a better way to incorporate peanut butter than just plopping a spoonful in — all you need is an ice tray.

Try spooning peanut butter into the blender and watch what happens. It sticks to everything — your spoon, the blender sides, and often, it refuses to incorporate properly. You end up with stubborn globs floating around while half your peanut butter is still clinging to whatever you used to scoop it. This is remedied by ice cube trays. Peanut butter cubes can be prepared in advance by scooping peanut butter into the tray, and then, after freezing, you can add measured portions into drinks. Each cube gets blended into the frozen drink easily, resulting in a uniform flavor rather than sporadic chunks of peanut butter throughout the drink.

Want a light peanut butter flavor with the benefit of a creamy texture? Use one cube. Want it to be the starring flavor? Drop in three. The cubes blend clean every time and contribute to the smooth, creamy, and icy texture of frozen drinks. Be sure to snag a jar of Chowhound's favorite peanut butter brands for this kitchen hack.