The Unexpected Way To Use Peanut Butter In Frozen Drinks We Wish We Thought Of Sooner
There's something truly magical about a thick, creamy frozen drink when you're craving a rich and cold treat. Instead of using dairy to achieve this consistency, peanut butter is a great alternative — plus, this plant-based ingredient gives the added benefit of a nutty flavor and a few grams of protein. For milkshakes, protein shakes, or funky frozen coffee drinks, there's a better way to incorporate peanut butter than just plopping a spoonful in — all you need is an ice tray.
Try spooning peanut butter into the blender and watch what happens. It sticks to everything — your spoon, the blender sides, and often, it refuses to incorporate properly. You end up with stubborn globs floating around while half your peanut butter is still clinging to whatever you used to scoop it. This is remedied by ice cube trays. Peanut butter cubes can be prepared in advance by scooping peanut butter into the tray, and then, after freezing, you can add measured portions into drinks. Each cube gets blended into the frozen drink easily, resulting in a uniform flavor rather than sporadic chunks of peanut butter throughout the drink.
Want a light peanut butter flavor with the benefit of a creamy texture? Use one cube. Want it to be the starring flavor? Drop in three. The cubes blend clean every time and contribute to the smooth, creamy, and icy texture of frozen drinks. Be sure to snag a jar of Chowhound's favorite peanut butter brands for this kitchen hack.
How to make and use frozen peanut butter cubes
Whatever peanut butter preference you have — smooth or crunchy — know that any style can be frozen. Be sure that the jar of peanut butter is mixed well before spooning it into the ice cube tray. If there is any separation of the oil, which is an issue with many natural brands, give the jar an extra stir first to ensure that the cubes do not freeze in layers of peanut butter and oil.
Peanut butter can be frozen as is or first mixed with some milk before freezing. Adding some whole milk, coconut, or oat milk softens the final product and allows the cube to blend more easily. If you have a cheaper blender that struggles to blend ice, adding milk to the peanut butter will help it blend down quickly. It will take about 4-6 hours to freeze solid, and the peanut cubes are good for around 6 months in the freezer.
There are a ton of ways to use frozen peanut butter cubes — toss them in a morning smoothie alongside frozen bananas and berries. For protein shakes without frozen fruit, frozen peanut butter brings a luxurious, thick texture. These cubes can add a layer of salty, nutty complexity to chocolate milkshakes. Consider adding these to frozen coffee cocktails to prevent watering them down with ice, or drop them into cold coffee in place of plain ice cubes. A common peanut butter myth is that it is harmful to dogs, but these frozen cubes are a great treat for pups on a hot day (unless the peanut butter contains artificial sweeteners or sugar!).