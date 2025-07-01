Pull-Tabs Exist, So Why Do We Still Need Can Openers?

Think for a second about the last time you actually opened a can with a can opener versus popping open a pull-tab. From soups to sodas, pull-tabs are on everything these days, and for good reason — they make opening things easier. So if that's the case, why isn't everything opened with this handy ring nowadays? Unsurprisingly, it all comes down to money. Pull-tabs are more convenient than using a can opener, but instead of just stamping out round pieces of metal and sealing them to a can, a company must also attach the tab to the metal top. Sounds simple enough, but that step alone requires more materials and time, as well as additional machinery.

For some companies that are smaller and less well-known, or for generic versions of a well-known brand, pull-tabs may not make sense financially. It's simply not worth the extra expense if the business isn't very profitable. That's why you often see pull-tabs on big brand names like Chef Boyardee, a canned food celebrity. And customers will typically pay more for a brand name that has the convenience of a pull-tab. In fact, a 2014 Ipsos survey found that people will pay up to 40 cents more per can if they have a pull-tab and are easier to open, per Packaging Digest.