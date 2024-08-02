The Best Ways To Open A Can Without A Can Opener

Napoleon Bonaparte is famous for many things: his (actually average) height, his revolutionary politics, and his giant hat. But he's also the reason our pantries are stocked with canned foods. In 1795, he promised a hefty prize to anyone who could come up with a way to keep the army's food from spoiling. The winner had submitted a design for a glass canning method, but not long after, inventor Peter Durand developed a thick can made of wrought iron and tin for preserving food. The can opener hadn't been created yet so the suggested means of opening such cans was with a hammer and chisel.

Over time, the design of the can thinned out as steel was used in place of tin, and in the mid-1800s, the first can opener was invented, decades after canned food. It had a blade that pierced through the can's lid while another part sawed the edges. However, it left a jagged edge and wasn't the safest tool to use. Thankfully, around the 1920s or 1930s, the standard crank design was invented by Charles Arthur Bunker.

Unless your cans are made with a convenient pull tab, Bunker's design is still used today and the can opener is a standard tool in almost every kitchen. But what do you do if you find yourself without one? There are a few methods you can try.