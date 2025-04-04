The Fast Food Hack To Consider Next Time You're At The Airport

A trip to the airport is a long sequence of waiting in lines: the security line, the line to board the plane. In between, there's often a busy line to order marked-up food at all the fast food restaurants and convenience stores in the airline terminal. You can't control the price of airport food, but if you can't wait for the airlines to prepare your in-flight food on the plane, you can cut out at least one line if you're smart about when you order your food at the airport.

If you're planning to eat at a chain restaurant or chain coffee shop once you get through security, then you should check to see if that restaurant has an app you can use for mobile orders (most major fast food chains do). If so, you can use the app to order your food from the security line. When you think you're getting close to the front of the line, pull out the app and order. Security itself should last you a few minutes once you've reached the X-ray machines and you're throwing half your wardrobe onto a tray. While that's happening, your food is being prepared, and it may be ready by the time you've put your shoes back on and entered the airport terminal.