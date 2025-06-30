Level Up Any Lemon-Flavored Cake With One Boozy Ingredient

A slice of freshly baked lemon cake can give a refreshing, citrus-packed cap to a delicious meal, but what if you're the kind of person who just can't get enough of that lemony flavor? You're not alone — even though lemon cake comes with its fair share of lemony goodness on its own, there are certainly ways to pump up the citrus factor in this dessert. And you only need to grab a bottle of Italian liqueur for an expert-approved way to do so.

Giada De Laurentiis' accolades speak for themselves at this point, but the celebrity chef certainly seems to have lemons on the mind in her recent collaboration with Peroni for its Italian Beer Ice — a boozy slushie concoction of mint, beer, and of course, a goodly amount of lemon flavor provided by zest, juice, and syrup. And when it comes to finding an ingredient to amplify your lemon cake, De Laurentiis adamantly told us that "it's gotta be limoncello!"

In explaining her rationale, she provides a simple answer, saying, "It just really amplifies that lemon flavor. You get that astringent kick from the limoncello that just kicks it up a notch." This isn't unfounded either — you can give a lemony kick to tiramisu with limoncello as well, meaning that the taste of Amalfi really is completely within your reach next time you make some dessert.