Level Up Any Lemon-Flavored Cake With One Boozy Ingredient
A slice of freshly baked lemon cake can give a refreshing, citrus-packed cap to a delicious meal, but what if you're the kind of person who just can't get enough of that lemony flavor? You're not alone — even though lemon cake comes with its fair share of lemony goodness on its own, there are certainly ways to pump up the citrus factor in this dessert. And you only need to grab a bottle of Italian liqueur for an expert-approved way to do so.
Giada De Laurentiis' accolades speak for themselves at this point, but the celebrity chef certainly seems to have lemons on the mind in her recent collaboration with Peroni for its Italian Beer Ice — a boozy slushie concoction of mint, beer, and of course, a goodly amount of lemon flavor provided by zest, juice, and syrup. And when it comes to finding an ingredient to amplify your lemon cake, De Laurentiis adamantly told us that "it's gotta be limoncello!"
In explaining her rationale, she provides a simple answer, saying, "It just really amplifies that lemon flavor. You get that astringent kick from the limoncello that just kicks it up a notch." This isn't unfounded either — you can give a lemony kick to tiramisu with limoncello as well, meaning that the taste of Amalfi really is completely within your reach next time you make some dessert.
How to use limoncello in your cake
As a liqueur and common digestif, limoncello often finds itself in refreshing and bright cocktails. Limoncello is a great addition in summery cocktails, and can even be used in place of Aperol for your next spritz. But when it comes to the science that is baking, you'll want to be more cognizant of just how you're using your liqueur. "As for how much to add," says Giada De Laurentiis, "it really depends on the recipe, but generally at least a quarter cup and probably no more than a half cup." Just make sure that you're not adding too much liquid to your batter. According to her, "You want enough to taste it. And yes, you absolutely need to compensate for that in the recipe! You'll need to slightly reduce another liquid in the recipe, like milk, buttermilk, yogurt, sour cream, whatever you're using."
It's recommended that you start at a more conservative amount of limoncello and work from there. De Laurentiis warns against using too much limoncello too soon, saying, "Too much liquor without adjusting can make the cake dense or gummy." But if you're worried that the limoncello won't shine through your mixture, don't worry — you can always make up for that later. "If you're unsure, start on the lower end, and if you want more of that flavor you can reinforce it in a glaze or frosting," states the celebrity chef. Whether it's the batter or frosting, limoncello is the key to the lemon cake of your dreams.