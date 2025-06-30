This Secret LA Speakeasy Offers A Unique Cocktail Omakase Experience — And Now, It's In NY
Los Angeles has one of the biggest and most diverse food scenes in the United States. There are so many options for what to eat in 24 hours in Los Angeles, and you'd still only be scratching the surface. The city's foodie scene has something for everyone, from Mexican fast food to the best steakhouses in Los Angeles.
Tucked away in LA is also one of the most unique bars. Meet F&Bar, a restaurant and bar that pairs delicious cocktails with omakase, a specific Japanese dining style that revolves around trusting the chef. At F&Bar, the omakase style is given a new twist, applied to cocktails and small savory snacks instead of traditional sushi. On top of being a one-of-a-kind cocktail and dining experience, F&Bar is extremely exclusive due to only being able to seat a total of nine people. Despite the limited seating, the unique concept has proven intriguing to many, who have praised the bar for its amazing cocktails. F&Bar's concept has proven successful enough to merit an expansion to the other side of the country, all the way in New York City.
What to expect at F&Bar
Created by chef John Gladish, F&Bar is inspired by the chef's international travels. Combined with his unique skill set, the goal of F&Bar is to create bespoke cocktails that cannot be found anywhere else. Every cocktail is paired with a snack, which is designed to match with the flavors of each individual cocktail.
The tasting course of F&Bar is constantly changing to match the ingredients every season has to offer, meaning no two experiences at F&Bar are the same. Previous guests have shared their experiences, which have included combinations such as a rhubarb root juice with curry spiced rum cocktail paired with a kumamoto oyster and green mignonette, or kimchi bao paired with soju. On top of being a special bar and dining experience, F&Bar also aims to be as sustainable and low-waste as possible, so guests can feel good about dining there. While the Atwater Village location in LA gets a lot of the spotlight online, there are also locations in Hollywood and Brooklyn. F&Bar plans to open an additional location in Manhattan as well.