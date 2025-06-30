This Secret LA Speakeasy Offers A Unique Cocktail Omakase Experience — And Now, It's In NY

Los Angeles has one of the biggest and most diverse food scenes in the United States. There are so many options for what to eat in 24 hours in Los Angeles, and you'd still only be scratching the surface. The city's foodie scene has something for everyone, from Mexican fast food to the best steakhouses in Los Angeles.

Tucked away in LA is also one of the most unique bars. Meet F&Bar, a restaurant and bar that pairs delicious cocktails with omakase, a specific Japanese dining style that revolves around trusting the chef. At F&Bar, the omakase style is given a new twist, applied to cocktails and small savory snacks instead of traditional sushi. On top of being a one-of-a-kind cocktail and dining experience, F&Bar is extremely exclusive due to only being able to seat a total of nine people. Despite the limited seating, the unique concept has proven intriguing to many, who have praised the bar for its amazing cocktails. F&Bar's concept has proven successful enough to merit an expansion to the other side of the country, all the way in New York City.