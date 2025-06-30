Here's Exactly How You Should Recycle Your Pizza Boxes (Even The Greasy Ones)

The pizza's finished, all that's left are crumbs and the pizza box that you need to wrestle with like it's an oversized origami square to fit into the garbage bin. In fact, these unwieldy cartons make pizza one of the foods flight attendants wish passengers wouldn't carry onboard. It's easy to obtain these boxes, but difficult to get rid of them. On a larger scale, these corrugated cardboard boxes really pile up, with the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) estimating that about 3 billion pizza boxes are used annually.

Considering their design hasn't changed much since pizza boxes were invented in the 1960s, and they're basically made of paper and cardboard, you should be recycling pizza boxes as often as possible. Unfortunately, that can sometimes be hindered by the grease, cheese, and stray food bits on the box.

Recycling contamination is a legitimate issue, and even well-meaning garbage warriors can end up mistakenly throwing food waste along with the carton into the recycling bin. This can sometimes lead to additional wastage since an entire batch of recyclable material might be thrown out if it gets contaminated by food waste. Therefore, the first step to meaningfully recycle pizza boxes is to check the recycling rules of your town, city, or state, since guidelines can vary. Second, just because there's a small amount of food waste stuck to the pizza box doesn't mean it can't be recycled. Instead, you should tear off sections that are too greasy and dispose of them with food waste, while putting the rest of the pizza box into the recycling bin.