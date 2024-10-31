What The Paper In Your Pizza Box Is And Why It's In There

Even when pizza is bad, it's still pretty good. But one difference between good pizza and great pizza comes from that thin sheet of paper you may have seen in your pizza box. Chances are you've never really paid much attention to it — there's hot pizza to be scarfed, after all — but it's got a pretty important job to do.

This paper is called dry wax paper, and it's a fairly common fixture in most commercial kitchens. It looks and feels similar to parchment paper, but the two have very different jobs to do in the kitchen. In contrast to parchment paper, dry wax paper is treated with a paraffin wax that creates a moisture barrier for foods that have a high concentration of grease, like pizza. As pizza is typically delivered in cardboard boxes, having a thin layer between the residual pizza grease and the box itself makes for a less messy presentation. While the lack of dry wax paper in your pizza box doesn't necessarily warrant a major pizza red flag, seeing it is a sure sign of a considerate pizza vendor.