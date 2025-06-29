Which Frosting Is The Most Popular For Wedding Cakes?

A wedding cake is one of the most important parts of the celebration, dating back to ancient Rome. It had a simpler outfit then, with a flaky texture made of barley. Nowadays, wedding cakes have become as grand as they come, with a generous frosting on top — though the flavor shifts every now and then based on trends. When pastry chef, author, baker, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Landlard" and "Glamour Puds," Eric Landlard, exclusively spoke with Chowhound, he clued us in on the popular frosting for wedding cakes: fondant. Yes, perhaps we're saying goodbye to the Naked Cake once and for all, which is the easiest way to decorate a cake without frosting skills. It comes as no surprise because fondant frosting is white — making it the perfect touch for an elegant, all-white wedding cake — and it holds up well even when left outside the fridge for hours.

However, buttercream flavor and cream cheese styles are also catching on, still maintaining the white uniform using whitener. Both are delicious choices; however, Landlard mentions that it's better to skip them if your wedding is set in the warmer months, as "they demand a lot of internal support and a shorter time of exposure compared to traditional fondant icing, which is more stable." However, he shared an exciting alternative for a more reliable consistency: French buttercream. We think it might be due to the use of hot sugar syrup, making it less susceptible to heat.