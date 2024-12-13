The Easy Way To Decorate A Cake Without Any Frosting Skills
Okay, so you don't have the mad decorating skills of Dylan Bachelet, the breakout star of "The Great British Bake Off" season 15, or Andrew Fuller, the winner of the first season of Netflix sensation "Is It Cake?" But that doesn't mean your cake needs to go bare. According to Anna Gordon, the founder and co-owner of The Good Batch, a bakery based in Brooklyn, New York, a bit of whipped cream can go a long way to making your cake look beautiful and taste amazing.
"The simplest (and often most delicious!) way to decorate a cake is either topping the cake with a big cloud of fresh whipped cream, slightly sweetened and flavored with vanilla," says Gordon, who also suggests adding fruit on top. Gordon, who started her baking business by selling cookies at the Brooklyn Flea, a market known for launching the careers of several food entrepreneurs, shared her tips exclusively with Chowhound. Another easy way to decorate, she offers, is to whisk confectioners' sugar with a bit of milk, cream, juice, or water until the mixture is smooth and runny. After you drizzle the icing over the cake, you can finish it off with some sprinkles, she said.
More tips for easy cake decorating
If you want to get a little fancier, you can decorate your cake with just a spoon and a plastic bag, dotting on whatever frosting you're using and then dragging it with the back of the spoon to create petal shapes. You can also use Duff Goldman's hack for show-stopping cake decorations by drizzling melted chocolate over ice. The drizzled chocolate will harden into irregular but interesting decorations you can place on your cake.
The good news is there are lots of ways you can spruce up a cake, including by purchasing custom edible images or adding plastic toppers. You can up your sprinkles game with new shapes like flowers and pearls, strawberries, and hearts. One of the top trends in cake design is sugar flowers, which you can also purchase at a bakery or online. Another trend is cake stencils. Just lay the stencil on top of your cake, sprinkle some confectioners' sugar or cocoa over the top, remove, and voila! You can have a design as simple or as intricate as you'd like.
It's good to know that minimalism is one of the top trending cake designs. That may be why suggestions from Anna Gordon at The Good Batch are the best of all.