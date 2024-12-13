The Easy Way To Decorate A Cake Without Any Frosting Skills

If you want to get a little fancier, you can decorate your cake with just a spoon and a plastic bag, dotting on whatever frosting you're using and then dragging it with the back of the spoon to create petal shapes. You can also use Duff Goldman's hack for show-stopping cake decorations by drizzling melted chocolate over ice. The drizzled chocolate will harden into irregular but interesting decorations you can place on your cake.

The good news is there are lots of ways you can spruce up a cake, including by purchasing custom edible images or adding plastic toppers. You can up your sprinkles game with new shapes like flowers and pearls, strawberries, and hearts. One of the top trends in cake design is sugar flowers, which you can also purchase at a bakery or online. Another trend is cake stencils. Just lay the stencil on top of your cake, sprinkle some confectioners' sugar or cocoa over the top, remove, and voila! You can have a design as simple or as intricate as you'd like.

It's good to know that minimalism is one of the top trending cake designs. That may be why suggestions from Anna Gordon at The Good Batch are the best of all.