Why Canned Air Is The Cleaning Tool That Deserves A Spot In Your Kitchen
The kitchen is one area of the house that gets quite dirty on a regular basis, especially if you cook a lot. Aside from pots and pans that collect grime instantly (try cleaning them with coffee grounds), small appliances can accumulate dirt and food debris in the blink of an eye. Of course, having to clean every nook and cranny of microwaves, coffee grinders, and blenders all the time can be tiring, but having canned air on hand speeds up the process.
This handy device works like magic because it clears off messy kitchen counters, hard-to-reach corners, and gunked-up appliances with one swift swoop. Instead of taking the time to focus on each tiny detail, you can just spray it to dislodge any stubborn buildup that keeps a tight hold on the appliance. Despite its name, canned air isn't really filled with air. It contains gases, such as nitrogen, stored under high pressure so the gas converts into liquid. It's in a container with a nozzle because relieving the pressure converts the liquid back into gas, which helps clean your kitchen as soon as you spray it. Keeping your kitchen smelling its best is a different story, though. At least you're one step closer to a spotless space.
How to use canned air safely
Cleaning your kitchen after cooking can be daunting. Canned air can lessen the workload. However, it does come with risks, though they're easily avoided by being informed. Before using it to clean your appliances, make sure to unplug any electrical devices (you should unplug them if you're not using them anyway, to observe fire safety and keep your utility bill from skyrocketing). Another important tip: Don't treat canned air like hairspray that you shake before spraying, and avoid tilting the can, too, for a safer puff. Instead of gases coming out, liquid might spill out instead — you don't want that. The liquid is dangerous; if it touches the skin, it might even cause frostbite, and it's also a huge fire hazard.
As long as you follow safety precautions and use it responsibly, you can use canned air in other areas of your home, including on shelves and curtains. Not only does canned air deserve a spot in your kitchen, it also works as an all-around tool that makes tidying up a breeze — just be safe.