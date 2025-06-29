One Genius Hack Helps You Label And Open Jars At The Same Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Listen, if you've ever reached for sugar only to dump a pile of salt into your morning coffee, then you already know the importance of having a solid labeling system. And for anyone with a busy pantry and no patience for peeling off old labels to reapply, there's an even cheaper (and dare we say more clever) fix already sitting in a drawer: rubber bands.

All you need to do is wrap a thicker band around the body of your jar, and voilà, you have yourself some instant labeling — simply use a permanent marker to jot down the contents of the jar right on the rubber band. If you're the type who switches up their pantry staples often, you could even swap in a chalk marker instead so you can wipe and reuse your rubber band again and again. Goodbye label makers and goodbye chalkboard stickers. This method is way easier, and it looks pretty darn cute too.

But the fun doesn't stop there because, in addition to being a great little trick for labeling, those same rubber bands make lids much easier to take off. The extra grip from the band gives your hand something to grip whilst you twist, which in turn gives you extra twisting strength. It's another helpful hack to open jars like a wizard without even breaking a sweat.