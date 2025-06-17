The Helpful Hack For Opening Stubborn Jars Like A Wizard

When you have a sudden craving for pickles but the jar isn't playing ball, we have just the hack for you. We spotted this trick in a TikTok from Natasha's Kitchen and what we wanna know is this: Why don't they teach this in schools? It's the simplest method to open a jar, and it's baffling that it isn't more common knowledge, considering the amount of time we've all wasted wrestling with stubborn lids. All you have to do is place your hands around the lid and ... push.

Because the problem with most stuck jar lids isn't about strength. When jars are closed, they are closed with a vacuum seal, and it's that friction keeping the lid stuck. Most people think they'll defeat the stubborn jar lid by simply twisting harder, which usually results in frustration, sore hands, or both. And yes, we've tried 10 other ways to open a stuck jar — this is by far the easiest.

Instead of twisting or yanking, just push down until you hear a pop or feel the seal release, then give the lid a twist. It should come off with far less effort. This method looks like it's a magic trick, but it's actually just physics at play — no rubber gloves, hot water, or sharp knives required. Even Martha Stewart's easy hack for opening stuck jars can't beat it for simplicity.