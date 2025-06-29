This Country Produces The Most Apples In The World By Far

When you think of apple production, the first place that is likely to come to mind is The Evergreen State of Washington. After all, it is the leading producer of apples in the United States, growing over 30 different varieties of apples that can be used for baked goods, making caramel apples, brewing warming ciders, and more. However, on a global scale, though the United States is among the top five producers of apples, its output pales when compared to the mammoth production of China. It may not be the first country you think of when imagining a thriving apple-growing industry. Yet, per 2022 stats published in the World Population Review, the country produces nearly 10 times the amount of apples grown in the United States. Fuji apples are among the most commonly grown varieties in China and account for the majority of the nation's apple production. Other varieties familiar to American shoppers include Golden Delicious and Gala apples, while those such as Zhaotong are ingrained in the history of apple cultivation in China.

One can easily identify fresh apples imported from China as they will have a sticker indicating the country of origin, which is a requirement per USDA regulations. Despite China's strong foothold in global apple production, America's thriving domestic harvest accounts for over 90% of apples available in the country, according to the USDA. So, the chances of finding domestically-grown apples at any mainstream supermarket or big box store are quite high. To further strengthen the "support local" ethos, your best bet is to visit your local farmers market and community-supported agriculture systems in your area.